Azincourt Energy Upgrades US Listing to OTCQB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2), is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol “AZURF”. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AAZ”.



The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

“Trading on the OTCQB gives us the ability to access a larger audience which is an important factor in the Company’s development,” said Alex Klenman, President and CEO. “The US market is obviously extremely significant, and the listing upgrade gives millions of US investors easier access to buy and trade our shares. As the uranium space picks up greater visibility and interest, our ability to introduce the Company to more people during this time of heightened investor awareness is a critical part of our growth strategy,” continued Mr. Klenman.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

In addition to the TSX Venture and OTCQB listings, the Company continues to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “A0U2”.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, President & CEO

