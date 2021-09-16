Skeljungur hf.: Shareholder Meeting on October 7, 2021

English Icelandic

Skeljungur hf. Shareholder Meeting will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 16:00 pm at Icelandair Hotel Reykjavík Natura, in meeting room no. 2, Nauthólsvegur 52, 102 Reykjavík.

Note that the arrangement of the meeting may need to be changed with reference to the Covid-19 restrictions in effect on the day of the meeting, e.g. by meeting electronically, taking into account all the rules of the Companies Act regarding shareholders’ meetings. Any changes to such effect will be announced in the stock exchange no later than three days prior to the meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance to the meeting by sending their name and id.no. and if appropriate a filled out mandate to investors@skeljungur.is.

Enclosed is the meeting announcement, agenda and the proposals for the meeting.

All documents for the shareholder meeting can be found on the company’s website: https://en.skeljungur.is/shareholder-meeting-2021

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/

Attachments