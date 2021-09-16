Total number of shares and voting rights at August 31, 2021

French English

16 September 2021

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable 01/31/2021 2, 660, 056,599 1, 350,099 3, 101, 508,888 3, 100, 158,789 02/28/2021 2, 660, 056,599 1, 095,099 3, 101, 518,140 3, 100, 423,041 03/31/2021 2, 660, 056,599 642,915 3, 101, 486,597 3, 100, 843,682 04/30/2021 2, 660, 056,599 642,915 3, 102, 574,652 3, 101, 931,737 05/31/2021 2, 660, 056,599 682,915 3, 106, 817,509 3, 106, 134,594 06/30/2021 2, 660, 056,599 1 162,915 3, 104, 604,913 3, 103, 441,998 07/31/2021 2, 660, 056,599 792 915 3, 104, 603,132 3, 103, 810,217 08/31/2021 2, 660, 056,599 722 915 3 104 584 122 3 103 861 207

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

