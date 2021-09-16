Skout’s Honor Joins Mitsubishi Motors and Veterans’ Charity Record the Journey to Support the First-Ever Service Dog Participant in Rebelle Rally

OCEANSIDE, Calif, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogs are considered by many to be a (wo)man’s best friend and constant companions on the road of life. As such, Skout’s Honor, a leader in environmentally and socially conscious pet wellness essentials, announced today a partnership with military veterans’ charity, Record the Journey, and Sammy, a PTSD-trained service dog, to support her groundbreaking participation as the first canine team member in the female-focused off-road competition, Rebelle Rally. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. has supplied an all-new 2022 Outlander to transport Sammy and her Record the Journey teammates during the nine-day, 2,000-km, all-women, off-road navigational adventure.

Over the course of nine days, Sammy will join her mom, U.S. Air Force combat veteran Selena “Mason” Converse, and Mason’s sister-in-law U.S. Navy combat veteran Erin Mason, while they traverse the arid and varied landscape of Nevada and Southern California. To aid in the overall well being of Sammy, a two-and-a-half year-old German Shepherd, Skout’s Honor has equipped the team with an array of life-changing probiotic grooming and wellness essentials.

“Skout’s Honor is driven by its core value of enhancing the lives of pets and the parents who love them,” said Skout’s Honor Vice President of Marketing, Jenny Gilcrest. “We are proud to support Sammy and her human teammates, alongside major companies like Mitsubishi Motors, as they continue to overcome challenges, whether on or off the road. Through the use of our products, we hope Sammy continues to feel confident in her role as a working service animal, in addition to being an enthusiastic co-pilot on the Rebelle Rally challenge.”

Marking the third year Mitsubishi Motors North America has participated in the navigation-driven off-road race, Skout’s Honor is privileged to support this year’s team representing Record the Journey, a military veterans’ charity dedicated to helping service members successfully transition to civilian life, and advocating for PTSD awareness. Skout’s Honor products that will be provided to Sammy on the road include probiotic shampoo + conditioner, prebiotic pet balm, probiotic deodorizer and paw spray, all of which will keep Sammy looking and feeling her best during the incredible journey as a working service dog.

“On behalf of myself and sister-in-law Erin, Sammy has been essential in our post-military service reacclimation,“ says Converse. “To find a company such as Skout’s Honor that is dedicated to providing products that truly impact the well being of dogs on a daily basis, allows us to express our love in a way that Sammy can truly feel. From the probiotic shampoo + conditioner to the prebiotic pet balm, the results we have seen in the overall happiness of our hardworking pup is truly amazing. We can’t wait to hit the road, Sammy in tow, knowing that she has the products on hand for any of life’s messes along the route.”

For more information on Skout’s Honor’s life-changing pet essentials, please email Skoutshonor@thebrandamp.com. Further information on Skout’s Honor can be found on its website at www.skoutshonor.com.

About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor is an environmentally and socially conscious company curating products to make life better for pet’s and their people. With Natural Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive/Training and Flea + Tick solutions. Founded in California in 2015 by a team of dedicated individuals who share a common love for pets and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. Today, we are proud to be an award-winning brand in the pet specialty industry that has become known for a growing collection of products that are truly life-changing for pets and the people who love them. For more information please visit www.skoutshonor.com

