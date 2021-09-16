New Organization Aims to Hire Veterans Into the Digital Asset/Cryptocurrency Space

New York, NY, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When service members leave the military, they can encounter challenges in networking and translating their unique skill sets and experience for civilian hiring managers. To help veterans and military spouses secure jobs in the growing digital assets field, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is supporting the creation of Veterans In Digital Assets (VIDA). VIDA is a consortium of supporters from digital finance firms, including noteworthy individuals focused on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

Leveraging BWF’s national Got Your 6 Network of veteran service organizations, VIDA will launch targeted educational initiatives, mentoring, and proactive outreach to transitioning service members and their families. VIDA will also be home to a new podcast focused on career advice and best practices for both veterans and their families who are interested in exploring the world of digital assets, including cryptocurrency.

“For 15 years, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has been investing in positive returns for our military/veteran community. Through innovative collaborations like VIDA, we’ve accelerated that impact and ensuring veterans have access to the most cutting-edge jobs” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “As the strategic philanthropic partner of VIDA, we’ll empower veterans with the necessary resources and knowledge and connect this exceptional pool of talent with careers in digital assets.”

­­“We need to take action to help veterans and their families as they navigate the transition to civilian life. We created VIDA to connect them with companies and positions that take advantage of their skills and offer fulfilling career opportunities in an exciting and rapidly growing industry.” said Ed Han, Managing Director, Digital Asset Investment Banking Coverage at BofA Securities, Inc.

“Military veterans bring a wealth of experience to any industry, due to their ability to build teams, navigate and solve complex challenges, and lead with integrity. VIDA is harnessing the incredible talent that is transitioning out of the military to identify employment opportunities in the exciting and quickly evolving crypto industry. We’re proud to partner with the Bob Woodruff Foundation on this endeavor, as it aligns with their mission to help veterans thrive in the next chapter of their lives,” said Christopher Perkins, President and Managing Partner of CoinFund.

For press inquiries contact the Bob Woodruff Foundation, on behalf of VIDA, at vida@bobwoodrufffoundation.org.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation:

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, BWF has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans, including employment, suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity. To date, BWF has invested over $80 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation, reinforcing the message that BWF has ‘Got Your Six’. For stories of success and innovation from BWF’s network of partners, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @bwforg.

About Veterans In Digital Assets (VIDA):

Veterans In Digital Assets (VIDA) was founded in 2021 by Christopher Perkins, Ed Han, and Anne Marie Dougherty as longtime supporters of the military/veteran community. They identified the wide range of opportunities for veterans in the growing digital asset space. VIDA’s mission is to guide and support veterans and their families as they transition from the military and into careers in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and supporting blockchain technology. For more information, please visit VIDA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/VIDABWF and LinkedIn at https://linkedin.com/company/vidabwf.