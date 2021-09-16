Canadian Vaping Association: A landmark review of vaping urges regulators to balance harm reduction with youth protection

English French

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A collective of 15 scientists, who specialize in addictions and tobacco research, have released an essay, published by the American Public Health Association, calling for a more balanced approach to regulating vaping. The essay reviews the evidence on vaping’s efficacy, relative risk and concerns around youth vaping. The authors call for balanced regulation is amplified by the 3,300 Canadians that have died from smoking related disease and illness since the start of the election.



“Many, including this article’s authors, believe that vaping can benefit public health, given substantial evidence supporting the potential of vaping to reduce smoking’s toll. Our objective is to encourage more balanced consideration of vaping within public health and in the media and policy circles,” said the authors.

This statement echoes the findings of health agencies around the world. Among others, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Canada have all declared vaping to be significantly less harmful than combustible tobacco. Despite these statements, misinformation regarding vaping has left many smokers unsure about vaping’s relative risk.

“Although not the final word, the totality of the evidence indicates that frequent vaping increases adult smoking cessation. Smokers unable to quit smoking with evidence-based cessation methods should be well informed about the relative risks of vaping and smoking and vaping’s potential to help them quit smoking,” said the authors.

“The topic of vaping has become politically charged. Following the science on vaping has become politically inconvenient as anti-vape organizations have pushed a false narrative that any support for tobacco harm reduction is a failure to protect youth. This has created a lack or political will to fully embrace vaping. Canada needs to send a clear message to Canadians that youth and non-smokers should not vape, but for smokers, switching to vaping can improve health outcomes,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the Canadian Vaping Association.

“We share the very legitimate concerns about youth vaping with the entire field of public health. Our goal is to put those concerns in perspective. We agree with former Surgeon General C. Everett Koop who, in 1998, urged that ‘As we take every action to save our children from the ravages of tobacco, we should demonstrate that our commitment to those who are already addicted . . . will never expire.’ The latter appears at risk today,” concluded the authors.

