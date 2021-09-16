Growatt partners with Microgreen to expand market reach in Canada

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growatt, the world’s No.1 residential inverter supplier has announced a new partnership with Microgreen Solar of Markham, Ontario to expand its market reach in Canada.



In recent years, Growatt has grown its business footprint and increased its investments in the Americas with new service centers established and local service teams expanded in the US and Latin America. The company has been honored with multiple “Top Brand PV Inverters” awards by EUPD Research for its outstanding performance and leading position in terms of reliability, market penetration, brand awareness and satisfaction.

“After a great year expanding our business in the US, now is the time for us to broaden our distribution channels in North America to enable more customers to access our reliable, intelligent and powerful solar energy storage solutions,” said Felix Fang, General Manager, Americas at Growatt. “By partnering with Microgreen, Growatt will be able to deliver products and solutions to Canadian customers through its strong distribution network. Together, we’ll make going solar easier.”

Dedicated to innovation and excellence, Growatt has developed a new generation of grid-tie hybrid inverters MIN XH-US series 3.0-11.4kW, reliable SPH series 3.0-6.0kW hybrid inverters and off-grid inverters SPF series 3.0-12.0kW that feature sleek design, battery and solar connectivity and smart functionality. The product line covers single-phase 120V and 240V, split-phase 120/240V and three-phase load applications, designed to meet the needs of Canadian customers from small cabin owners to big homes needing high-power residential solar systems.

In addition, Growatt will introduce high-voltage ARO lithium batteries 6.6kWh -19.8kWh and 48V AXE lithium batteries 5.0kWh-50.0kWh into the Canadian market. All these batteries use cobalt-free Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) materials for improved safety, giving customers peace of mind. Many of Growatt’s products are modular and stackable for flexible system architecture and down-the-road expandability.

“Adding the Growatt product line to Microgreen’s products and full solar kits deepens our product offering and brings us into the grid-tie market at a time when government incentives are accelerating solar+storage uptake across Canada. We are excited to bring our customers a wider selection of products at a time of increasing consumer demand,” commented Lewis Reford, Chairman of Microgreen.