Proactive news headlines including CleanSpark, Benchmark Metals, Marble Financial and Co-Diagnostics

New York , Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Playgon says betting turnover exceeded $1.4M in August, with the momentum continuing click here

Cloud DX and Prizm Media to provide patients with direct access to remote patient monitoring click here

Adastra strikes share purchase agreement for acquisition of Phyto Extractions click here

Vuzix teams up with Verizon to deliver Blue Jeans optimized for 5G edge computing to customers click here

PlantX Life rebrands its brick-and-mortar stores as ‘XMarket’ click here

Zoglo's Incredible Food to list products with leading North American retail co-operative click here

CleanSpark working with Partnership Gwinnett as it announces $145 million investment into the Georgia county click here

Co-Diagnostics says its CoSara JV received regulatory clearance in India for Saragene dengue and chikungunya tests click here

Benchmark Metals releases project update for flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver property click here

Marble Financial announces license deal with CreditBook for its subsidiary Inverite Verification click here

Goldseek Resources identifies four gold zones at Beschefer project in Quebec click here

Altiplano obtains Exploitation Permit at Maria Luisa click here

Thunderbird Entertainment gets to work on new home renovation show Gut Job, set to premiere in 2022 click here

Phunware wins contract to give Arizona-based Yavapai Regional Medical Center a new digital front door mobile application portfolio click here

Esports Entertainment partners with retired NFL players association to become official esports partner click here

Snowline Gold encounters visible gold in Jupiter drill core, completes electromagnetic survey at URSA click here

SpotLite360 IOT Solutions inks deal with Sewald Hanfling for supply chain business development strategies click here

AMC Entertainment to take Ethereum and Litecoin payments as well as Bitcoin click here

Delta 9 achieves milestone in agreement with Element Cannabis Group click here

Golden Minerals starts new 35 hole RC drill program at Rodeo mine; reports more assays from ongoing diamond drill click here

Endexx tests new shareholder communications platform in EDXC LIVE click here

LexaGene pens cooperative research and development agreement with the US Army click here

TraceSafe receives International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification click here

Plurilock Security wins US$394,000 order from the California State Teachers' Retirement System click here

