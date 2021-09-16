Associa Community Management Corporation Selected to Manage Two New Luxury Communities

Chantilly, VA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) was recently selected as the trusted managing agent for two luxury communities.

The first, Fleet Street Condo, is an 11-story high-rise in the heart of the DC Metro area. The 163-unit building provides glamourous urban-style condo living overlooking National Harbor. Residents enjoy service from a concierge staff, on-site security, a business center, and access to the AC Hotel pool and fitness center. The community is surrounded by various entertainment, dining, and retail options, including proximity to MGM Casino and Nationals Park.

CMC has also been chosen to partner with the board of directors for 1625 Eckington, a 12-story condominium in Washington, D.C. The building has 179 units that provide beautiful panoramic views of the city. Amenities include a rooftop pool and sundeck, fitness center, green room, concierge, and on-site staff. Residents also enjoy ground-level retail, dining, and entertainment options.

“Associa CMC is honored to partner with each of these new communities and their board of directors and focus on elevating the resident experience,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We are excited to bring our expertise and value-added services to these associations and look forward to helping the communities’ board of directors achieve their long-term vision for future success.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

