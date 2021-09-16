Avanze Showcasing Search and Scalability at Pennsylvania Land Title Association's 100th Annual Convention

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanze , an innovative leader in title services and software, including AI and ML for the industry, will be in attendance at the upcoming Pennsylvania Land Title Association (PLTA) Annual Convention in Philadelphia, September 19-22.

Hundreds will attend to hear leaders in the title industry discuss topics such as fraud detection, a presentation by the City of Philadelphia Commissioner of Records, James Leonard, and how diversity and inclusion can improve revenue and business development.

Several of Avanze's members will attend, including Pittsburgh-based Lisa Donahue, VP, National Sales and Client Success.

"It's exciting to get back to PLTA after the hiatus. I can't wait to connect with everyone from my home state and get back to why we are here, to serve people and our industry," Donahue said. "I love to help title companies with streamlining and automating their process. This way they can focus on their customers' needs and take on more business while Avanze assists in the day-to-day process behind the scenes. Coming from operations myself, I completely understand their pain, especially at the end of the month."

Avanze's search and post-closing solutions and services allow title companies to scale and automate a once cumbersome process. The in-house team of experts takes on everything from title production and typing, search, pre-closing and post-closing services, assisted by the proprietary technology STACX that Avanze created for its own use and recently brought the software to market for title company adoption.

Avanze's proprietary technology allows organizations to scale with ease, creating a solution that serves the entire title process.

Avazne will also be hosting its next Title Talk webinar on Friday, September 17 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, which is a Pennsylvania Industry Exclusive. Attendees will receive insights from some of the best- and next- practices on title search, operations and how the leading title agencies are leveraging technology to scale and increase efficiencies. There will also be a live Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

The Pennsylvania-focused Title Talk webinar features Donahue and her colleagues from Avanze:

Lisa Donahue, VP, National Sales and Client Success

Rich King, EVP

Amy Kauffman, Director of Marketing

Register for the webinar at the following link .

About Avanze

Avanze offers "comprehensive" and "customized component" solutions for the title and mortgage industry with analytics and compliance; supported by domestic and hybrid delivery models. The Avanze team provides intelligent digital products and services for origination, title and settlement, post-closing, valuation, and servicing business.Avanze's domain experts simplify the complexities of the mortgage loan cycle by delivering systematic solutions that help reduce operational costs, improve efficiency, maintain high quality and achieve greater customer satisfaction, thereby enabling clients to retain and expand their respective customer bases. Avanze complies with industry-best information security practices and is a SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified organization. Learn more at avanzegroup.com.

