BodyGuardz Announces Green Product Mark Certified Screen Protector for New Apple iPhone 13 series

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in device protection, announced today that their Eco PRTX screen protector is now Green Product Mark certified by TÜV Rheinland , becoming the first and only screen protector to attain the distinction. As part of their sustainability goals, Apple has committed to making every product carbon neutral by 2030. BodyGuardz is leading the way to ensure the protective products for iPhones, and other devices, are also responsibly made and sustainably sourced.



TÜV Rheinland awards this certification due to the unprecedented environmental care BodyGuardz takes in the production and packaging of the Eco PRTX phone screen protector. It is the first shatterproof, synthetic glass screen protector on the market with a design that has 50 percent less carbon footprint. Like all BodyGuardz products, Eco PRTX features packaging with application tools and instructions that are post-consumer waste cardboard and biodegradable. Eco PRTX packaging also goes one step further and includes a home compostable pouch in which everything is contained.

“Environmental labels like Green Product Mark harness the power of the market to protect the environment and promote sustainable development. This certification is just one way BodyGuardz is keeping our commitment to sustainability,” said Kirk Feller, president and CEO of BGZ Brands, BodyGuardz’s parent company. “We believe customers shouldn’t have to choose between protection and sustainability. This certification gives consumers confidence that their purchase is going toward creating a greener future.”

TÜV Rheinland’s Green Product Mark is a voluntary, multiple-criteria-based environmental labelling certification that indicates the overall environmental preferability of a product. The production and packaging of the Eco PRTX screen have met the core criteria of the program, which are: resource efficiency, product climate resilience, and protection of human and environmental health.

“BodyGuardz and TÜV Rheinland together invite all industry leaders to commit to impactful sustainability efforts,” says Frank Holzmann, global vice president of business field electrical at TÜV Rheinland, an internationally leading independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization. “BodyGuardz is staying ahead of the curve by acquiring this crucial certification so consumers can stay informed about the environmental characteristics of the products they purchase.”

Eco PRTX is now available for all Apple iPhone 13 models. For more information on BodyGuardz, its products, and its commitment to sustainability, visit BodyGuardz.com .

About BGZ Brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz (www.bodyguardz.com), Lander (www.lander.com) and MOXYO (www.moxyo.com). For more information, visit BGZ brands (www.bgzbrands.com).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d45f199-dae5-4e7f-82a8-58c05106e78b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46abb8bb-ff7e-4b47-a9c3-0904f25fb114