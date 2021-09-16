Nation’s Leading Nuisance Wildlife Company Announces New Location in Seattle, WA

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trutech Wildlife Service, the nation’s leading nuisance wildlife company, is excited to announce the opening of a new location in Seattle.



“We are excited to provide service to Seattle. The unique environment, multitudes of species, and swelling population means human-wildlife conflict will continue,” says Jeff Campbell, vice president wildlife division at Rollins. “As the leading nuisance wildlife company in the country, we look forward to the opportunity to provide safe, humane wildlife control.”

Over half of Washington’s population is in Greater Seattle. King County has been one of the fastest growing regions in the country. In fact, Seattle grew by 2.2% during the pandemic. It was the fastest growing big city in 2020. As the area continues to grow, wildlife must continue to see out new habitats where they can find food, shelter, and water.

The unique flora and fauna in the Puget Sound ecoregion make it an ideal habitat for a variety of wild animals. Located in the Puget Trough ecoregion, the area is home to a multitude of Washington wildlife including 74 species of mammals, 29 species of reptiles and amphibians, and 163 types of birds. Unique nuisance wildlife in Seattle include aquatic mammals such as nutria and mountain beavers.

Trutech Wildlife Service established standards of ethical and humane wildlife removal and control and will uphold these standards in Seattle. Trutech Wildlife Service will be ecologically responsible, ensuring that only environmentally sound solutions and humane animal removal techniques are used.

Trutech Wildlife Service always offers free inspections for wildlife removal and control of raccoons, rats and mice, bats, birds, squirrels and other nuisance wildlife.

