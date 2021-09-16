Qilian International Holding Group Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021

Jiuquan, China, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the “Company”), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Mr. Zhanchang Xin, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “We are pleased with our financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021. Our revenue increased by 8% to $29.9 million, which we believe demonstrates our continuous growth potential.”

“Looking forward, we believe our heparin product will benefit from the current market trend. Driven by the increasing demand for clinical anticoagulants globally, the export price of raw material medicine heparin soared, rising by nearly 269% year-on-year in June 2021, setting a record high. The production volume of heparin raw materials in China ranks first in the world, and the supply of heparin raw materials from producers in China accounts for about 50% of global demand. After our new pig by-product processing facility is built and put into operations, it will further boost our production capability of heparin sodium preparations. We expect to seize market opportunities and continue expanding our capabilities as we see some return to normalcy in our everyday lives. We remain focused on driving momentum in our business that will strive to achieve sustainable development and create long term value for our shareholders, ” Mr. Xin added.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

For the Six Months Ended

March 31, ($’000, except per share data) 2021 2020 % Change Revenue $ 29,939 $ 27,759 8 % Gross profit $ 4,091 $ 6,228 (34 )% Gross margin 13.7 % 22.4 % (9 )% Income from operations $ 2,272 $ 4,793 (53 )% Net income $ 2,245 $ 4,183 (46 )% Net Income attributable to Qilian International Holding Group Limited (“Qilian International”) $ 2,351 $ 3,858 (39 )% Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.13 (46 )%





● Revenue increased by 8% year-over-year to $29.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $27.8 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to the increased revenue from the sales of oxytetracycline products and the appreciation Renminbi (“RMB”) against U.S. dollars (“USD”). ● Gross profit decreased by 34% to $4.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $6.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margins were 13.7% and 22.4% for the six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decreased gross profit was mainly due to decreased gross margin from licorice products, the selling price of which has decreased significantly compared to the six months ended March 31, 2020. ● Income from operations was $2.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to income from operations of $4.8 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, due to the decrease of gross profit. ● Net income was $2.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income of $4.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year mainly due to the decreased gross margin described above. ● Net income attributable to Qilian International was $2.4 million or earnings per share of $0.07 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income attributable to Qilian International of $3.9 million, or earnings per share of $0.13, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.





Unaudited Financial Results for the Six months ended March 31, 2021

Revenue

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, revenue increased by $2.1 million, or 8%, to $29.9 million from $27.8 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was mainly due to the sales increase from oxytetracycline products, licorice products and traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (“TCMD”), as well as the appreciation of RMB to USD, from 1 USD = 7.0126 RMB for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, revenue from oxytetracycline products, licorice products and traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (“TCMD”) increased by $2.8 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase of oxytetracycline products sold. The increase in oxytetracycline products revenues was due to the four newly added customers which contributed $1.6 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021. In addition, the sales quantity increased due to the recovery of the market from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the six months ended March 31, 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, the Company’s sales were affected by the lock down of the economy.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, revenue from heparin products, sausage casings and fertilizer decreased by $0.6 million, which is normal fluctuation in the Company’s business operations.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue increased by $4.3 million, or 20%, to $25.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $21.5 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in overall cost of revenue was mainly due to the following reasons: (1) increase of sales from oxytetracycline products, licorice products and TCMD, which increased cost of revenue by $3.8 million; and (2) appreciation of RMB against USD, from an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 7.0126 RMB for the six months ended March 31, 2020 to an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 6.5541 for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased by $2.1 million, or 34%, to $4.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $6.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. As a result, gross margin percentage decreased to 13.7% for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from 22.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Gross profit margin for oxytetracycline products, licorice products and TCMD decreased by 9.2% for the six months ended March 31, 2021 as a result of the decreased selling price for licorice products in the current year, compared to the same period of prior year, as the price went up last year due to the shortage of supply and restraint from logistics as affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, the Company lowered the selling price by almost 10%, with only 4% drop of the cost per unit sold, compared to the same period of last year. In addition, gross margin for heparin and sausage casing products decreased by 8.8% for the six months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period of prior year. As the demand for these products was not as strong as the Company expected, in order to increase the cash flow as well as decrease inventory close to shelf life, the Company sold its heparin and sausage casing products at lower prices.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of approximately $0.4 million, or 27%, from $1.4 million for six months ended March 31, 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to increased salary paid to board of directors of approximately $0.2 million.

Income before income taxes

Income before income taxes was $2.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to income before income taxes of $4.9 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income and net income attributable to Qilian International

Net income was $2.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income of $4.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. After deducting non-controlling interests, net income attributable to Qilian International was $2.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income attributable to Qilian International of $3.9 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Earnings per share-basic and diluted

After deducting non-controlling interests, earnings per share attributable to the Company was $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to earnings per share of $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Weighted average number of shares outstanding was 32,428,571 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 30,000,000 for the same period of last fiscal year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash of $20.3 million, compared to $11.9 million as of September 30, 2020. Total working capital was $45.3 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $19.1 million as of September 30, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $5.3 million for the same period last year. Despite the decrease of net income, the net cash provided by operating activities increased due to the $6.1 million increase of cash from bank acceptance notes receivable.

Net cash used in investing activities was $21.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net cash used in investing activities $0.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was due to $20 million cash used in investment made for marketable securities.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $19.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net cash provided by financing activities $2.1 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the cash of $24.0 million received from ordinary shares issued in the Company’s initial public offering, offset by $4.6 million decrease of net cash provided from bank loans.

About Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Qilian International Holding Group Limited, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company’s products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://ir.qlsyy.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, financial needs and the successful construction of the pig by-product processing project facility. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of March 31, September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalent $ 20,312,619 $ 11,867,130 Accounts receivable, net 170,495 1,118,476 Short term investment 20,000,000 - Bank acceptance notes receivable 3,875,350 11,498,075 Inventories, net 12,810,203 11,994,471 Advances to suppliers, net 1,106,428 491,827 Other current assets 230,511 547,443 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 58,505,606 37,517,422 Property and equipment, net 8,189,517 7,419,028 Intangible assets, net 1,925,967 1,881,722 Long term investment 596,988 540,517 Operating lease right of use assets 211,772 243,874 Deferred tax assets 410,925 361,250 Security deposit 200,859 179,325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 70,041,634 $ 48,143,138





CURRENT LIABILITIES: Bank loans $ 3,050,408 $ 7,349,375 Accounts payable 5,368,120 4,377,712 Advance from customers 2,702,266 3,511,198 Advance from customers - related parties 18,302 33,152 Deferred government grants - current 380,603 384,802 Taxes payable 1,085,894 1,383,182 Operating lease liabilities, current 118,457 82,468 Accrued expenses and other payables 520,878 1,301,882 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,244,928 18,423,771 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 101,755 155,723 Deferred government grants - noncurrent 553,680 722,137 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,900,363 19,301,631 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY: Ordinary Shares, $0.00166667 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,750,000 and 30,000,000 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020 , respectively 59,583 50,000 Additional paid-in capital 36,621,050 12,252,077 Statutory Reserve 2,816,692 2,200,786 Retained earnings 13,932,050 12,197,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 390,076 (602,001 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Qilian International 53,819,451 26,098,234 Noncontrolling interests 2,321,820 2,743,273 TOTAL EQUITY 56,141,271 28,841,507 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 70,041,634 $ 48,143,138





Qilian International Holding Group Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (unaudited) For the six months ended March 31, 2021 2020 NET REVENUE $ 29,939,173 $ 27,758,814 COST OF REVENUE 25,848,510 21,530,973 GROSS PROFIT 4,090,663 6,227,841 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 1,818,722 1,434,898 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 2,271,941 4,792,943 Other Income (Expenses) Interest expense (80,387 ) (110,251 ) Other income 330,290 215,788 Total Other income (expense) 249,903 105,537 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 2,521,844 4,898,480 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 276,517 715,101 NET INCOME 2,245,327 4,183,379 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (105,257 ) 325,249 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO QILIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GROUP LIMITED $ 2,350,584 $ 3,858,130 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,084,823 110,067 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3,330,150 4,293,446 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (12,511 ) 340,536 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO QILIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GROUP LIMITED $ 3,342,661 $ 3,952,910 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 32,428,571 30,000,000





Qilian International Holding Group Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash flows (unaudited) For the six months ended March 31 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 2,245,327 4,183,379 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of the Right-of-use assets 62,410 - Depreciation and amortization 590,489 577,860 Provision of doubtful accounts (21,357 ) 26,796 Inventory reserve 350,186 (36,210 ) Deferred tax expense (36,090 ) 32,811 Investment income (5,768 ) 531 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,009,208 (2,390,190 ) Bank acceptance notes receivable 8,058,486 1,948,153 Inventories (714,555 ) 2,195,464 Advances to suppliers (596,309 ) (771,020 ) Other current assets 325,467 (138,014 ) Accounts payable 827,898 13,778 Advance from customers (941,445 ) (1,698,831 ) Advance from customers - related parties (16,103 ) (2,210 ) Deferred revenue (214,402 ) (200,740 ) Tax payables (349,482 ) 1,563,764 Accrued expenses and other payables (830,314 ) (12,038 ) Operating lease liabilities (48,068 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 9,695,578 5,293,283 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,053,496 ) (215,696 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,798 ) (8,791 ) Proceeds from (Payment made for) long term investment (30,369 ) 57,041 Investment made for marketable securities (20,000,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (21,085,663 ) (167,446 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank loans 7,628,812 2,139,007 Repayment of bank loans (12,206,100 ) - Cash receipts from equity issuance, net of issuance cost 23,967,441 Net cash provided by financing activities 19,390,153 2,139,007





Effect of exchange rate change on Cash 445,421 (47,347 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,445,489 7,217,497 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,867,130 4,594,440 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,312,619 11,811,937 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 147,230 $ 124,955 Cash paid for income taxes $ 136,415 $ 149,879





Qilian International Holding Group Limited and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)