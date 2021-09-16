Qilian International Holding Group Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021

Jiuquan, China, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the “Company”), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Mr. Zhanchang Xin, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “We are pleased with our financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021. Our revenue increased by 8% to $29.9 million, which we believe demonstrates our continuous growth potential.”

“Looking forward, we believe our heparin product will benefit from the current market trend. Driven by the increasing demand for clinical anticoagulants globally, the export price of raw material medicine heparin soared, rising by nearly 269% year-on-year in June 2021, setting a record high. The production volume of heparin raw materials in China ranks first in the world, and the supply of heparin raw materials from producers in China accounts for about 50% of global demand. After our new pig by-product processing facility is built and put into operations, it will further boost our production capability of heparin sodium preparations. We expect to seize market opportunities and continue expanding our capabilities as we see some return to normalcy in our everyday lives. We remain focused on driving momentum in our business that will strive to achieve sustainable development and create long term value for our shareholders, ” Mr. Xin added.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

  For the Six Months Ended
March 31,		 
($’000, except per share data) 2021  2020  % Change 
Revenue $29,939  $27,759   8%
Gross profit $4,091  $6,228   (34)%
Gross margin  13.7%  22.4%  (9)%
Income from operations $2,272  $4,793   (53)%
Net income $2,245  $4,183   (46)%
Net Income attributable to Qilian International Holding Group Limited (“Qilian International”) $2,351  $3,858   (39)%
Basic and diluted earnings per share $0.07  $0.13   (46)%


 Revenue increased by 8% year-over-year to $29.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $27.8 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to the increased revenue from the sales of oxytetracycline products and the appreciation Renminbi (“RMB”) against U.S. dollars (“USD”).
   
 Gross profit decreased by 34% to $4.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $6.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margins were 13.7% and 22.4% for the six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decreased gross profit was mainly due to decreased gross margin from licorice products, the selling price of which has decreased significantly compared to the six months ended March 31, 2020.
   
 Income from operations was $2.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to income from operations of $4.8 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, due to the decrease of gross profit.
   
 Net income was $2.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income of $4.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year mainly due to the decreased gross margin described above.
   
 Net income attributable to Qilian International was $2.4 million or earnings per share of $0.07 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income attributable to Qilian International of $3.9 million, or earnings per share of $0.13, for the same period of the prior fiscal year. 


Unaudited Financial Results for the Six months ended March 31, 2021

Revenue

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, revenue increased by $2.1 million, or 8%, to $29.9 million from $27.8 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was mainly due to the sales increase from oxytetracycline products, licorice products and traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (“TCMD”), as well as the appreciation of RMB to USD, from 1 USD = 7.0126 RMB for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, revenue from oxytetracycline products, licorice products and traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (“TCMD”) increased by $2.8 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase of oxytetracycline products sold. The increase in oxytetracycline products revenues was due to the four newly added customers which contributed $1.6 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021. In addition, the sales quantity increased due to the recovery of the market from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the six months ended March 31, 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, the Company’s sales were affected by the lock down of the economy.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, revenue from heparin products, sausage casings and fertilizer decreased by $0.6 million, which is normal fluctuation in the Company’s business operations.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue increased by $4.3 million, or 20%, to $25.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $21.5 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in overall cost of revenue was mainly due to the following reasons: (1) increase of sales from oxytetracycline products, licorice products and TCMD, which increased cost of revenue by $3.8 million; and (2) appreciation of RMB against USD, from an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 7.0126 RMB for the six months ended March 31, 2020 to an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 6.5541 for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased by $2.1 million, or 34%, to $4.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $6.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. As a result, gross margin percentage decreased to 13.7% for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from 22.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Gross profit margin for oxytetracycline products, licorice products and TCMD decreased by 9.2% for the six months ended March 31, 2021 as a result of the decreased selling price for licorice products in the current year, compared to the same period of prior year, as the price went up last year due to the shortage of supply and restraint from logistics as affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, the Company lowered the selling price by almost 10%, with only 4% drop of the cost per unit sold, compared to the same period of last year. In addition, gross margin for heparin and sausage casing products decreased by 8.8% for the six months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period of prior year. As the demand for these products was not as strong as the Company expected, in order to increase the cash flow as well as decrease inventory close to shelf life, the Company sold its heparin and sausage casing products at lower prices.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of approximately $0.4 million, or 27%, from $1.4 million for six months ended March 31, 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to increased salary paid to board of directors of approximately $0.2 million.

Income before income taxes

Income before income taxes was $2.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to income before income taxes of $4.9 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income and net income attributable to Qilian International

Net income was $2.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income of $4.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. After deducting non-controlling interests, net income attributable to Qilian International was $2.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income attributable to Qilian International of $3.9 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Earnings per share-basic and diluted

After deducting non-controlling interests, earnings per share attributable to the Company was $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to earnings per share of $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Weighted average number of shares outstanding was 32,428,571 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 30,000,000 for the same period of last fiscal year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash of $20.3 million, compared to $11.9 million as of September 30, 2020. Total working capital was $45.3 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $19.1 million as of September 30, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $5.3 million for the same period last year. Despite the decrease of net income, the net cash provided by operating activities increased due to the $6.1 million increase of cash from bank acceptance notes receivable.

Net cash used in investing activities was $21.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net cash used in investing activities $0.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was due to $20 million cash used in investment made for marketable securities.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $19.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net cash provided by financing activities $2.1 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the cash of $24.0 million received from ordinary shares issued in the Company’s initial public offering, offset by $4.6 million decrease of net cash provided from bank loans.

About Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Qilian International Holding Group Limited, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company’s products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://ir.qlsyy.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, financial needs and the successful construction of the pig by-product processing project facility. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Qilian International Holding Group Limited
Email: ir@qlsyy.net

Ascent Investors Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
President
Phone: 917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

  

Qilian International Holding Group Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
    
  As of 
  March 31,  September 30, 
  2021  2020 
       
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalent $20,312,619  $11,867,130 
Accounts receivable, net  170,495   1,118,476 
Short term investment  20,000,000   - 
Bank acceptance notes receivable  3,875,350   11,498,075 
Inventories, net  12,810,203   11,994,471 
Advances to suppliers, net  1,106,428   491,827 
Other current assets  230,511   547,443 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  58,505,606   37,517,422 
         
Property and equipment, net  8,189,517   7,419,028 
Intangible assets, net  1,925,967   1,881,722 
Long term investment  596,988   540,517 
Operating lease right of use assets  211,772   243,874 
Deferred tax assets  410,925   361,250 
Security deposit  200,859   179,325 
TOTAL ASSETS $70,041,634  $48,143,138 


       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Bank loans $3,050,408  $7,349,375 
Accounts payable  5,368,120   4,377,712 
Advance from customers  2,702,266   3,511,198 
Advance from customers - related parties  18,302   33,152 
Deferred government grants - current  380,603   384,802 
Taxes payable  1,085,894   1,383,182 
Operating lease liabilities, current  118,457   82,468 
Accrued expenses and other payables  520,878   1,301,882 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  13,244,928   18,423,771 
         
LONG TERM LIABILITIES        
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent  101,755   155,723 
Deferred government grants - noncurrent  553,680   722,137 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  13,900,363   19,301,631 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
EQUITY:        
Ordinary Shares, $0.00166667 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,750,000 and 30,000,000 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding as of
March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020 , respectively		  59,583   50,000 
Additional paid-in capital  36,621,050   12,252,077 
Statutory Reserve  2,816,692   2,200,786 
Retained earnings  13,932,050   12,197,372 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  390,076   (602,001)
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Qilian International  53,819,451   26,098,234 
Noncontrolling interests  2,321,820   2,743,273 
TOTAL EQUITY  56,141,271   28,841,507 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $70,041,634  $48,143,138 


Qilian International Holding Group Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
    
  For the six months ended March 31, 
  2021  2020 
       
NET REVENUE $29,939,173  $27,758,814 
         
COST OF REVENUE  25,848,510   21,530,973 
         
GROSS PROFIT  4,090,663   6,227,841 
         
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES  1,818,722   1,434,898 
         
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  2,271,941   4,792,943 
         
Other Income (Expenses)        
Interest expense  (80,387)  (110,251)
Other income  330,290   215,788 
Total Other income (expense)  249,903   105,537 
         
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION  2,521,844   4,898,480 
         
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  276,517   715,101 
         
NET INCOME  2,245,327   4,183,379 
         
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  (105,257)  325,249 
         
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO QILIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GROUP LIMITED $2,350,584  $3,858,130 
         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME        
Foreign currency translation adjustment  1,084,823   110,067 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  3,330,150   4,293,446 
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests  (12,511)  340,536 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO QILIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GROUP LIMITED $3,342,661  $3,952,910 
         
         
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $0.07  $0.13 
Weighted average shares - basic and diluted  32,428,571   30,000,000 


Qilian International Holding Group Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash flows (unaudited)
 
  For the six months ended March 31 
  2021  2020 
       
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net Income $2,245,327   4,183,379 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Amortization of the Right-of-use assets  62,410   - 
Depreciation and amortization  590,489   577,860 
Provision of doubtful accounts  (21,357)  26,796 
Inventory reserve  350,186   (36,210)
Deferred tax expense  (36,090)  32,811 
Investment income  (5,768)  531 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  1,009,208   (2,390,190)
Bank acceptance notes receivable  8,058,486   1,948,153 
Inventories  (714,555)  2,195,464 
Advances to suppliers  (596,309)  (771,020)
Other current assets  325,467   (138,014)
Accounts payable  827,898   13,778 
Advance from customers  (941,445)  (1,698,831)
Advance from customers - related parties  (16,103)  (2,210)
Deferred revenue  (214,402)  (200,740)
Tax payables  (349,482)  1,563,764 
Accrued expenses and other payables  (830,314)  (12,038)
Operating lease liabilities  (48,068)  - 
Net cash provided by operating activities  9,695,578   5,293,283 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,053,496)  (215,696)
Purchase of intangible assets  (1,798)  (8,791)
Proceeds from (Payment made for) long term investment  (30,369)  57,041 
Investment made for marketable securities  (20,000,000)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (21,085,663)  (167,446)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from bank loans  7,628,812   2,139,007 
Repayment of bank loans  (12,206,100)  - 
Cash receipts from equity issuance, net of issuance cost  23,967,441     
Net cash provided by financing activities  19,390,153   2,139,007 
         


       
Effect of exchange rate change on Cash  445,421   (47,347)
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  8,445,489   7,217,497 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  11,867,130   4,594,440 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $20,312,619   11,811,937 
         
         
Supplemental cash flow information        
Cash paid for interest $147,230  $124,955 
Cash paid for income taxes $136,415  $149,879 


Qilian International Holding Group Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

  Ordinary Shares  Additional
Paid-in Capital		  Retained
Earnings		  Statutory Reserve  Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income		  Shareholders'
Equity		  Non-controlling
Interests		  Total
Equity		 
Balance at September 30, 2019  50,000  $12,252,077  $7,560,631  $1,773,817  $(1,743,175) $19,893,350  $2,744,576  $22,637,926 
Capital contribution from shareholders                      -       - 
Net income for the year          3,858,130           3,858,130   325,249   4,183,379 
Appropriation for statutory reserve          (426,671)  426,671       -       - 
Stock dividend appropriation to shareholders                      -       - 
Cash dividend paid to shareholders                      -       - 
Foreign currancy translation adjustment                  94,780   94,780   15,287   110,067 
Balance at March 31, 2020 $50,000  $12,252,077  $10,992,090  $2,200,488  $(1,648,395) $23,846,260  $3,085,112  $26,931,372 
                                 
Balance at September 30, 2020 $50,000  $12,252,077  $12,197,372  $2,200,786  $(602,001) $26,098,234  $2,743,273  $28,841,507 
                                 
Common stock issued in initial public offering  9,583   23,960,031               23,969,614       23,969,614 
Non controlling interest transaction      408,942               408,942   (408,942)  - 
Net income for the year          2,350,584           2,350,584   (105,257)  2,245,327 
Acquisition of Noncontrolling interest                              - 
Appropriation for statutory reserve          (615,906)  615,906               - 
Foreign currancy translation adjustment                  992,077   992,077   92,746   1,084,823 
Balance at March 31, 2021 $59,583  $36,621,050  $13,932,050  $2,816,692  $390,076  $53,819,451  $2,321,820  $56,141,271 


