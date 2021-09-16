AppFolio Names Fay Sien Goon as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate market, today announced that Fay Sien Goon will become Chief Financial Officer of AppFolio, effective October 18, 2021.



“With nearly 20 years of financial and accounting expertise, Fay Sien brings a proven track record of scaling and leading in a high-growth SaaS environment,” said Jason Randall, CEO of AppFolio. “We are thrilled to welcome Fay Sien to the leadership team, and believe her experience, commitment to operational excellence, and focus on customer success have strong overlap with our culture and our focus on continued growth.”

Ms. Goon joins AppFolio from ServiceNow, a global enterprise software company that delivers digital workflows and has a $5B+ revenue run-rate in 2021. As Chief Accounting Officer for ServiceNow, she led the accounting and finance functions through numerous years of successful growth. Prior to joining ServiceNow, she spent 11 years at Ernst & Young, leading external audits of large and pre-IPO technology companies.

“I’m excited to join the team in this phase of growth,” said Ms. Goon. “AppFolio has engaged customers, a thriving culture and a commitment to innovation -- I’m looking forward to helping the team execute on its vision to transform the real estate industry.”

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. Our cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today our core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the Company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for our customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

