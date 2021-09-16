Athena Partners with Demeter Designs

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demeter Designs was founded in 2020 by a group of growers with decades of experience in cannabis cultivation. The team there provides superior irrigation and fertigation renderings proven to maximize efficiency when building out the heart of any cannabis cultivation facility. Each Demeter design comes with renderings, 3D facility modeling with a full parts breakdown to make the advanced design plans more comprehensible, and full architectural plans that include cut lengths, part lists, and part numbers for easy ordering and installation through other preferred vendors.



In line with Athena’s brand promise of making the complex simple, through a clean and simple nutrient program, Demeter Designs also aims to provide the building blocks required for anyone to install a state of the art irrigation/fertigation system, taking the guesswork out of the equation. “Our irrigation and fertigation system designs are meant to save anyone building a facility time. Purchasing exactly what is needed based off of the parts list and the simplified cut sheets provided not only saves time, but huge amounts of money as well. Pairing a simple design and install process with a nutrient program that is easy to feed through a system is a no brainer and core to our partnership.” said Sean Sullivan, Founder of Demeter Designs, “Running Athena through your irrigation/fertigation system keeps buildup from forming through the system and through the plants rootzone.”



The mutual understanding of clean and simple paired with designs that feature feeding plants with a Dosatron or Netafim system formed a partnership that preached keeping lines, drippers, and a rootzone free of buildup. “The Athena Pro line and Blended line were formulated by the Head of Greenhouse Research at UC Davis to provide plants with a well-balanced nutrition and a feed program with no additives necessary. We promote irrigation lines clear of buildup and a clean root zone. The team of designers at Demeter, who also grow cannabis, know how important this type of program is for an irrigation and fertigation system to run properly and maintain itself for years to come. This is where our foundation for long-term partnership stemmed from.” stated Athena Products Founder, Brandon Burkhart.



About Athena



Athena exists to support the modern grower, no matter the scale. Our core principle is to formulate products that improve quality, reduce costs and drive consistency. Athena was born in the grow rooms of Los Angeles, California, where we are always in pursuit of the perfect run. As the weight of being a cultivator increases, we exist to make the complex simple.



Athena is not a nutrient line; it is a program. Always in pursuit of the perfect run. www.athenaproducts.com



For more information, please contact:

press@athenaproducts.com

844-333-1818