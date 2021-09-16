Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, & Fronrath Organizes Louisiana Disaster Relief Drive with Free BBQ for Donations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, & Fronrath will be continuing its long-standing tradition of helping those most in need by organizing a Louisiana disaster relief drive in South Florida due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida in the State of Louisiana. Donations will be collected Saturday, October 16 at Lake Lytal Park from 10 am until 4 pm.



Those that donate will enjoy free barbeque from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Grill Team. In addition to the support from Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, and Fronrath, other community sponsors include Sheriff Rick Bradshaw, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Place of Hope, Mayor Ronnie Felder of the City of Riviera Beach, and the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department.

Lance Ivey, a partner of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, and Fronrath, said, “It is important that we bring the entire community together to help those suffering in the State of Louisiana due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida. We want to make sure our fellow Americans in Louisiana receive support from all over the country and are taken care of during their greatest time of need.”

The location of the donation drive also holds a special meaning for the law firm. Lake Lytal Park is named after Lake Lytal Sr, 32-year Palm Beach County Commissioner, and father of the founding member of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, and Fronrath, Lake Lytal Jr. The entrance to the park is 3645 Gun Club Road West Palm Beach, Florida 33406.

About Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, & Fronrath: The law firm represents the plaintiff in personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, motor vehicle accidents, and nursing home abuse cases. Their national reputation for representing and Fighting For The Rights of those who have been injured is well known. For more information on Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, call the West Palm Beach office at 561-655-1990 or go to www.foryourrights.com. The law firm’s office is located at 515 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.