AirBoss to Participate in CIBC 2021 Eastern Conference

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) announced today that Company management will participate in the CIBC 20th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.



The conference is being held virtually this year and the Company will be participating in a Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings with institutional investors. The Fireside Chat with AirBoss management is scheduled for Wed., Sep. 22 at 3:35 PM Eastern time.

Once available after the event, a link to the webcast will be posted to the Company’s website at https://airboss.com/investor-media-center.

Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

Media Contact: media@airboss.com

