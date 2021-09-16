SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2021 third quarter financial results after market close on September 29, 2021. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place September 30, 2021, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company’s third quarter financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/ North American callers: 1-800-319-4610 International callers: 1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier

Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

www.novagold.com