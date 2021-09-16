HUMBL Announces Launch of HUMBL Tickets Platform

San Diego, California, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) announced today the launch of the HUMBL Tickets™ platform to provide consumers with direct access to lower-cost, premium seating options across verticals such as pro sports, college sports, concerts, theater, festivals, and more.



HUMBL Tickets customers will receive 100% customer protection on authenticated inventory, safe and secure transactions that encrypt and protect personal data and information, as well as end-to-end customer support representatives available by phone and email channels.

“I want to thank our teams, who worked hard to deploy a scalable ticket solution that will push forward an industry in strong need of technological and pricing disruption,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

HUMBL Tickets will also collaborate with its HUMBL subsidiaries Monster Creative and Tickeri to develop immersive digital fan experiences and commemorative ticketing NFTs inside the HUMBL Mobile Pay wallet over time.

HUMBL will also use its “HUMBL Nation” podcast to showcase artists, athletes, and venues associated with upcoming events in sports, festivals and music.

In the future, HUMBL Tickets will attempt to migrate primary and secondary ticketing markets onto the blockchain, via smart contracts with Origin Assurance™.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a blockchain firm focused on mobile payments, ticketing and NFTs.

CONTACT:

PR@HUMBLPay.com

