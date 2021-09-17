Leading Dallas Sex Crimes Lawyer Releases New Resource on Sexual Assault Cases Involving a Spouse in Texas

Dallas, TX , Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The complicated nature of sexual assault law makes it difficult for both victims and the accused to navigate the Texas legal system, particularly when a spouse or intimate partner is involved in the alleged assault. Dallas criminal defense lawyers Broden & Mickelsen have published a new resource to help the public understand Texas laws on sexual assault involving a spouse.

“In some cases, people mistakenly believe that it is impossible to sexually assault a spouse because the couple is married. However, this is an outdated concept and no longer the law in any state in the country. In a handful of states, the law carves out narrow exceptions for sexual assault that takes place in a marriage and an individual may be charged with a less serious offense. However, this is not the law in Texas.”

— Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyer Mick Mickelsen, partner at Broden & Mickelsen

The board certified criminal appeals experts provide detail on the following areas:

Sexual assault in a marriage under Texas law

The statute of limitations for sexual assault of a spouse in Texas

Penalties for sexual assault of a spouse in Texas

Potential defenses against allegations of sexual assault of a spouse in Texas

Read the resource on sexual assault involving a spouse in Texas here.

