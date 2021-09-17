SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GTS, HRC, ECHO, LONE; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 per share in cash. If you are a Triple-S Management shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hill-Rom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 per share in cash. If you are an Echo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Penn Virginia Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each share of Lonestar common stock they own. If you are a Lonestar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

