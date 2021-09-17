Ghent, BELGIUM , Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information – inside information

Biotalys Board and Executive Changes

Luc Basstanie retires from the Board of Directors

Hilde Revets leaves the organization

Ghent, BELGIUM – 17 September 2021, 07:00 CEST –, Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (“Biotalys” or “the Company”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for a more sustainable and safer food supply, today announces changes in its Board of Directors and its Executive Committee.

Luc Basstanie who has been at the Board of Directors of Biotalys since inception will retire from his Senior Investment role within Agri Investment Fund (AIF), one of the major shareholders of Biotalys, as of 30 September 2021. Luc has informed the Company that he will also retire from his Board position effective 30 September 2021. Luc has been supporting Biotalys over the years with his broad knowledge and experience in agriculture and played an essential role, together with AIF, in the successful IPO of Biotalys in July. Biotalys will continue to work with AIF as a major shareholder of the organization and will initiate a search to identify a new director.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Luc for his long-term support for Biotalys, which has been instrumental in placing the Company in the strong position it occupies today,” said Simon Moroney, Chairman of the Board.

After several years of collaboration, Hilde Revets, Biotalys’ Chief Scientific Officer, leaves the organization today to pursue new opportunities. Hilde participated in building the AGROBODY Foundry™ platform, leveraging many years of research and development experience in drug discovery & development, especially focusing on antibody technology development. The Company has initiated a search to identify a suitable replacement to lead the Company’s scientific activities. During the transition, Luc Maertens, COO, and Patrice Sellès, CEO, will overview the operations, while relying on Biotalys’ strong scientific team to implement the current plans.

“The Company is grateful to Hilde for all her work, which has helped to establish it as a leader in applying novel technology to crop protection. We wish her the very best for the future,” commented Simon Moroney, Chairman of the Board.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys has developed a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since 2 July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell

T: +44 (0)203 709 5700

E: Biotalys@consilium-comms.com

Important Notice

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words ‘aim’, 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. The Biotalys actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.