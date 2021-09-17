Bekaert: Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 300 shares during the period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 31 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 September 2021 600 38.27 38.10 38.40 22 962 13 September 2021 3 725 38.36 38.16 38.54 142 891 14 September 2021 4 075 38.21 37.90 38.46 155 706 15 September 2021 2 900 38.48 38.18 38.80 111 592 Total 11 300 - - - 433 151









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 September 2021 900 38.45 38.50 38.40 34 605 13 September 2021 5 700 38.49 38.70 38.30 219 393 14 September 2021 9 712 38.38 38.64 38.10 372 747 15 September 2021 15 488 38.80 39.12 38.36 600 934 Total 31 800 - - - 1 227 679

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 79 500 shares. On 15 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 236 960 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.36 % of all outstanding shares).

