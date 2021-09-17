English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

17 September 2021 at 10:00

Composition of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Nomination Board

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s three largest shareholders, who are determined on the basis of the shareholder register held by Euroclear as per 1 September 2021 and who are shareholders acting according to the principles otherwise mentioned in the Charter, are entitled to appoint their representatives to the company’s Nomination Board. According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, a group of shareholders may agree on the appointment of a joint representative to the Nomination Board. The following shareholders have agreed on the appointment of a joint representative: Chemec Oy, CH-Polymers Oy, Maijala Eeva, Maijala Hannele, Maijala Heikki, Maijala Juhani, Maijala Juuso, Maijala Miikka, Maijala Mikko, Maijala Roope and Maijala Tuula.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s three largest shareholders that are entitled to appoint a representative to Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board are the above-mentioned group of shareholders, Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited and the Evald ja Hilda Nissin Säätiö foundation. The following persons have been appointed as their representatives in Lassila & Tikanoja’s Nomination Board:

Miikka Maijala – group of shareholders (8.5% of shares and votes)

Patrick Lapveteläinen – Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited (7.8% of shares and votes)

Juhani Lassila – Evald ja Hilda Nissin Säätiö (6.2% of shares and votes)

The Chairman of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Board of Directors Heikki Bergholm acts as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The Chairman of the Nomination Board is Patrick Lapveteläinen.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Annual General Meeting held on 12 March 2020 decided to establish a permanent Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Nomination Board prepares proposals on the members of the Board of Directors and on the remuneration paid to them for the next Annual General Meeting.

L&T operates in Finland and Sweden. L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

