David Bowie celebrated with limited-edition Bowie Stylophone by Dubreq

HASTINGS, United Kingdom, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Bowie’s career-long association with the world’s first ‘pocket synthesizer’ is being celebrated with the launch of a Bowie Stylophone.

The limited-edition Stylophone commemorates Bowie’s longstanding association with the iconic instrument, which famously featured on his breakthrough 1969 single “Space Oddity” which was composed around the Stylophone’s unique sound.

The launch is the result of a collaboration between The David Bowie Archive and Dubreq, the British company that makes the instrument. Together they have released a selection of pictures of the music legend using the Stylophone. Whilst legendary American record producer Tony Visconti, who worked closely with Bowie over many years, has gifted the team a Bowie photo from his private collection.

“Space Oddity” appeared on Bowie’s second album which was produced by Tony Visconti – who recalls how the young Bowie was ecstatic to be chosen by the makers of the Stylophone to receive a complimentary unit.

Mr Visconti said: “He was one of the first to own one and to discover this new, quite radical way of making music. He immediately put it to work and wrote a song around the unique sound of the instrument, which was of course, Space Oddity.

“For many years to come Bowie and Stylophone were names that were matched in the same breath. He would be very proud of this new incarnation named after him.”

Regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Bowie continued to use the instrument throughout his career. As late in his career as 2002 he recorded with the Stylophone for the song “Slip Away” on his Heathen album.

The limited-edition Stylophone goes on sale from www.dubreq.com on 16th September and is accompanied by a commemorative booklet that explores Bowie’s music.

John Simpson, managing director of Dubreq, the British company that makes Stylophone said:

“There’s a big resurgence in interest in the mini synthesizer from young musicians. This limited edition Stylophone is a great way to commemorate David’s affection for the instrument and to inspire the next generation of musicians to create even more great music with the Stylophone.”

Dubreq Ltd is a British company dedicated to making original products in the musical instrument industry. Famous for the Stylophone, Dubreq Ltd was reformed in 2003, linked to the original Dubreq of the 60’s and 70’s.

As well as David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” the Stylophone has been used by many famous musicians including Kraftwerk, White Stripes and Blondie.

With 4 million sales since its inception and counting The Stylophone has a massive cult following in the UK, Europe and the US and has a fascinating history starting in 1968.

The Stylophone is a miniature stylus-operated analog synth. Invented in 1967, it entered production in 1968. It consists of a metal keyboard played by touching it with a stylus.

The Stylophone brand is one with significant history, the support of numerous famous names and one which Dubreq feel has the potential to grow in the coming years to become one of the best-known names in synthesizers around the world.

