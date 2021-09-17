Global Transformer Market Report 2021: Sizes Demand for Power and Distribution Transformers, 2019-2020 and Forecast Sales to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Report Edition 9 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 9th edition of the Transformer Report sizes demand for power and distribution transformers in 2019 and 2020 and forecasts sales to 2026, with expanded coverage including LV transformers, before and after the meter.

The installed base of transformers in 2020 is analysed by these factors:

By region and 157 countries

Transformer type - Central GSU, Utility PT, Industrial PT, Distributed GSU, Network DT, Industrial DT, User LV

Power generation capacity MW

Transformer capacity MVA, number of transformers, kVA per transformer

Power and Distribution transformers analysed by ownership - Generator, Utility, Industry

Distribution MV and LV transformers analysed in units

Sales analysis in MVA and $ value of HV, MV and LV transformers, and units for MV distribution transformers and LV:

HV (CGSU & Power Network), MV(DGSU & Distribution Network), LV (Network & User)

2019 to 2026

Unit capacity in kVA is analysed for MV and LV transformers over 10/20 kVA in the regions of Europe and North America, and in selected countries in Europe and Asia.

Transformer sales compared at ex-factory cost and installed cost.

The impact of Covid 19 on the transformer industry, markets and Supply Chain.

The Supply Chains for power transformers and distribution transformers are outlined. Changes in the Chinese Supply Chain for transformers and other products are reviewed, with actions by the USD Federal government and Japan to relocate it to other producing countries.

The long term demand cycle is plotted - based on new build and historical replacement over decades.

Recent trends in a generation, Central and Distributed.

Solar PV, step-up transformers and transformerless TL inverters.

Transformer: Generator capacity ratios MVA: MW for each transformer segment:

By regions and 157 countries

By type - Central GSU, Power Network, DG GSU, Distribution Network

Hosting capacity of distribution networks for renewables load to avoid overvoltage

Transformer production capacity is assessed in MVA by country and major manufacturer.

Customer list - utility landscape with Transcos and DSOs with summary customer analysis.

Distribution utilities are analysed by numbers of distribution transformers by country

Price trends and factors affecting price are analysed; input costs for raw materials, labour, energy, production capacity and capacity utilisation.

Production capacity in tonnes and manufacturers of electrical steel is analysed.

Market shares of the top 21 transformer manufacturers, country reviews and listings.

The transformation process - transformers are needed at any stage where the voltage changes up or down. Alternative stages and parameters are mapped as power is stepped up from generating plant to the high voltage transmission grid, down to medium voltage distribution grid and down to low voltage end user.

N-1, N-2, 2N, 2N+1 security and redundancy - Load factors range from 40% to > 100% within networks, reflecting levels of redundancy. Ignoring these fundamentals distorts estimates of transformer populations by large factors. In the various parts of a network different load factors are used to achieve a cost-effective security standard usually N-1 or N-2. What are N-1 or N-2 security standards, where are they applied and how do they affect the transformer population?

The Grid Edge is impacting on electricity systems; a changing generating mixture and increases in distributed power and renewables, the growth of DER and renewables, energy efficiency, electrification and digitalisation are in flux, and the distribution networks are not yet ready for the Grid Edge.

Smart Transformers - The ageing power grid, increasing energy demands, distributed generation and the environment all point toward the need for a smart grid. Transformers serve as a hub for the collection and distribution of energy and are key components of a smart grid.

MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards and Energy Efficiency - Losses in transmission and distribution networks constitute the single biggest loss in any electrical system and 70% of these losses occur in the distribution network. Government regulations and programmes to reduce losses are outlined for different regions, with an analysis of the amorphous distribution transformer industry and market uptake. MEPS standards for transformers are listed for countries that have enacted them and the market for high-efficiency transformers analysed.

Smart transformers, characteristics and technical requirements, inputs to the smart grid, current market up-take.

The Grid Edge is already impacting the transformer mix in distribution networks and this will accelerate. The distribution networks are not ready yet. The changing landscape of electricity systems, with the growth of DER and renewables, GTW Gas to Wire, energy efficiency, electrification and digitalisation are discussed.

Logistics - Power transformers can be the size of a house and weigh 400-500 tons. They often have to be transported large distances over difficult terrain with poor roads, underpasses and overpasses and limited load weight limits. For LPTs, the parameters of the move must be incorporated at the design stage before manufacture. Logistics problems and solutions are discussed together with their implications for transformers.

Electrification - Electrification rates around the world vary considerably and these are charted, with their impact on electrical markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Power And Distribution Transformer Market

2. The Growth Of The World's Transformer Fleet

3. The Impact Of Covid-19

4. Transformer Types - Gsu, Power And Distribution, Industrial Transformers

5. Low Voltage Transformers Background Information

3 Phase 4 Wire Connection Lv For North American Industry And Commercial Users

6. North American Transformer Markets

7. European Transformer Markets

8. Cis Transformer Market

9. Middle East And Africa Transformer Markets

10. Asia Pacific Transformer Markets

11. Lac Transformer Markets

12. Recent Trends In Transformer Capacity, Central And Distributed

13. Solar Pv Solar Pv And Transformerless Inverters

14. The Value Chain - From Materials To Capex

15. The Utility Landscape

16. Utility Customer Analysis

17. Transformer Sales At Retail Price And Installed Cost

18. Gsu, Utility & Industrial Power And Distribution Transformer Installed Capacity, Numbers And Average Distribution Transformer Kva Per Unit

19. Network Transformer Layout

20. A Review Of Generation

21. Hosting Capacity Of Distribution Networks And Dg Penetration

22. Distribution Transformers By Kva Unit Capacity

23. The Long-Term Demand Cycle 1900-2050

24. Transformer Generator Ratios - Mva: Mw

25. Smart Transformers

26. N+1 Standard, N+2 And 2N, Redundancy And Replacement

27. Price Trends And Factors Driving Transformer Prices

28. Meps - Minimum Energy Performance Standards

29. High Efficiency Transformers

30. Transformer Production Capacity

31. The Supply Chain

32. Global Market Share Power And Distribution Transformers

33. Logistics

34. Electrification

Companies Mentioned

Aditya Birla Nuovo Ltd

Brush

Crompton Greaves (CG Power)

EHV Bushings

GE (Alstom)

Hitachi (ABB)

HSPHochspannungsgerate GmbH

Huaming/CZ

Hyundai

Jin Li

Lapp

Pfisterer

Reinhausen Machinenfabiken

Seves Group

Siemens

SPX DETC

Trench

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fidiof