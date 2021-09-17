2021 Encyclopedia to the Dragon's Digital Dynasty

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Countdown to the Chinese Century: Global Digital Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An economic electronic encyclopedia to the Dragon's Digital Dynasty.

Any CEO, investment banker, entrepreneur, market analyst, venture capitalist, and businessperson will want to have at their fingertips each economic sector, innovation, and company in this comprehensive guide to the Chinese economy. The unprecedented rise of Chinese companies is explored from BAT to Huawei and Xiaomi as they shape China's digital transformation through O2O and OMO e-commerce, semiconductors, and smart devices for example.

Pioneering Chinese innovation is comprehensively examined from AI to 5G including industrial parks, base stations, the IoT and much more as well as other advanced technologies of the future such as blockchain, renewable energy, drones, and autonomous vehicles.

Urbanisation, spearheaded by the development of mega-cluster regions such as the Jing-Jin-Ji, Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, is analysed in depth as well as China's extraordinary digital infrastructure rural transformation that will be led by Chengdu, Wuhan, and Xi'an for example. Cities of the future in the Xiong'an New Area and Liuzhou are further highlighted as well as the coronation of Chinese consumerism as the centre of the new global economy.

China is going to the world's biggest economy by as soon as 2025 at the latest (and 55% digital at around $12 trillion), $30 trillion (GDP) overall by 2030, and $50 trillion-$60 trillion (GDP/PPP) by 2050. It is paramount to understand Chinese consumerism that is going to define innovation in the Chinese Century.

