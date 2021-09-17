New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US SD-WAN End User Survey Analysis, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151205/?utm_source=GNW





Since then, enterprise decision-makers have focused on upgrading network capabilities with SD-WAN solutions, increasing their efforts as the COVID-19 pandemic-induced disruptions drive the shift to remote work as the new normal. The 2021 SD-WAN survey validates the SD-WAN adoption trend across industries and how IT decision-makers emphasize security functionalities and network virtualization.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the 2021 SD-WAN survey results, evaluating the benefits enterprises achieve from SD-WAN deployment, the trends on replacing existing network equipment, enterprises’ preferred VNFs, and the criteria IT decision-makers use in selecting a SD-WAN solution.

Author: Gina Sanchez

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151205/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________