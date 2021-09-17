New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Last-mile Food and Grocery Delivery Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151196/?utm_source=GNW





Customer behavior and expectations have changed in the last few years, challenging the way last-mile delivery operators operate.Operators are focusing on creating long-lasting, engaging relationships with customers and addressing their nuanced demands, such as contactless deliveries and curbside pickup.



The analyst has analyzed the key trends expected to drive the market from a short-to-mid term perspective.This study is focused on analyzing the current state of the last-mile food and grocery delivery market and identifying key underlining challenges and growth opportunities for various stakeholders across the value chain.



The US, Europe, and China have been covered in this study.In 2020, the last-mile delivery market for food and grocery earned a revenue of approximately $25 billion. This is expected to cross $72 billion in 2025, accounting for the surge in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online food and grocery delivery is rapidly developing and start-ups in this space are experiencing tremendous growth. It is growing because of the convenience, variety, and cost available at the touch of a button. Major cities have been the epicenter of this market, especially as smartphones have become ubiquitous. Investments in the industry have been significant, and several mergers and acquisitions have already happened in the food delivery space. Technology providers and shared mobility operators are trying to get a slice of the pie. Mobility and eCommerce companies are considering last-mile food and grocery delivery service as a future avenue of growth and are trying to incorporate anything last-mile service in their portfolios.Customer’s delivery expectations have also changed over the years and they include transparency as a part of the shopping experience. Traditional track-and-trace technologies are no longer sufficient to meet industry standards, as customers are demanding real-time last-mile visibility—from shipping fulfillment to location of drivers and until the estimated time of arrival. Last-mile delivery operators are adopting smart technologies, such as smart tracking, dynamic route optimization, and advanced analytics, thereby increasing the efficiency of their delivery supply chain. The last-mile delivery market is currently undergoing a major transformation, with new innovative solutions determining the way goods are being delivered from point A to point B. The market is witnessing an influx of a new breed of tech-savvy start-ups that are coming up with unique business models and services that are largely disrupting the supply chain ecosystem, especially in the last mile. Rising congestion and pollution within cities have resulted in more emphasis on providing for urban last-mile delivery solutions. Instant deliveries and user experience have started to become critical value differentiators. This has resulted in firms exploring new technologies and services to alleviate some of these growing issues.

