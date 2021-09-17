New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Research Efforts Fuel the Future of Global Obstructive Lung Disease Management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151194/?utm_source=GNW





Existing therapies can only reduce the impact and provide short-term relief, but are not capable of curing lung diseases.Inhaled corticosteroids are widely used in the treatment of COPD and asthma, but they leave long-term side effects on patients.



Treatment options such as lung transplants to treat COPD and biologics, which include monoclonal antibodies developed to treat COPD and moderate to severe asthma, are expensive and inaccessible to most patients. The administration mode of respiratory drugs also has several challenges. Oral inhalation can result in drug deposition issues where molecules in the lungs are decreased due to the administration mode, reducing the drug’s efficacy and bioavailability at the site of interest. For therapies such as gene therapies, newer approaches that go beyond viral vector deliveries such as lipid-based deliveries are being tested. The cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene can be directly delivered with lipid molecule coating to overcome particle degradation and increase target specific delivery.In this report, The analyst provides a glimpse into the near future of respiratory disease treatment by highlighting newer therapeutics and advanced technologies that can address existing challenges in obstructive lung disease management. The analyst has identified new therapies across six areas of high interest and growth: small molecules, biologics, gene therapy, stem cell therapy, ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapy, and combination therapies. Poor patient adherence and the lack of continuous tracking systems to monitor improvements have resulted in low outcomes. Along with newer therapeutics, advanced technologies, such as smart inhalers, and the use of digital therapeutics can enhance self-management and reduce hospitalization. The study also covers opportunities led by big pharmaceutical and medical devices companies and new collaborations in developing affordable and quality-driven treatments. Cost-effective smart technologies can help in monitoring patients, taking preventive measures, and alerting patients to possible unexpected asthma or COPD attacks. Although most of these newer therapeutics are still in the pre-clinical stage, the results have been promising and show high potential to control and cure obstructive lung diseases.Key questions addressed:

• What are the current methods of treatment and their challenges?

• What are the new trends and their clinical status?

• What is the patent filing trend?

• What are the recent research and development activities and collaborations?

• What are the key companies in action?

• What are the growth opportunities for companies developing new therapeutics and technologies for obstructive lung disease management?

