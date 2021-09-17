Manganese X Energy Corp CEO Martin Kepman Updates Investors on last months interview given on Investment Pitch

New Brunswick, Canada, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manganese X Energy Corp has announced an update for investors on its Battery Hill manganese project, alongside Canada-based Kemetco Research Inc.



Manganese X’s 100% owned 896 hectare Battery Hill site is located in Carlton County, New Brunswick, and encompasses parts of four manganese zones (Maple Hill, Sharpe Farm, Iron Hill, and Moody Hill). The Battery Hill site is considered one of the largest manganese carbonate properties in Canada and the United States.



The recent video announcement below provides insights into test work that Manganese X Energy Corp and Kemetco Research have underway as part of the project’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), which will evaluate the commercial and economic viability of producing high purity, battery grade manganese products for the EV and stored energy spaces.





With improved flowsheet optimization demonstrating significant cost savings, the announcement identifies several important updates regarding the project.



Firstly, Kemetco’s research was able to reduce the consumption of reagents in the manganese mining process. Reagents, which break down the host rock to produce a finer manganese product, are a critical element affecting the cost of manganese production. By reducing the consumption of reagents, Manganese X Energy Corp is reducing both the cost and the environmental footprint of manganese mining.



Secondly, site assessments have uncovered the possibility of an open mining project. The project may have an extensive life cycle, currently estimated at 20 to 25 years.



“Manganese X must first complete a PEA feasibility study as well as doing the necessary due diligence that should conclude that our Battery Hill Project is economically viable, so we can move to the next phase and start commercialization. Given that the EV revolution is underway, and that the innovative and new battery chemistry will become a major reason that disrupts the current system. We believe that moving forward, manganese will have a big influence over EV batteries. We are very optimistic about the future, because the early results are proving positive, positioning Manganese X to benefit and take advantage of the growing demand for EV batteries.”

— Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy Corp.





About Manganese Energy Corp.

Manganese X Energy Corp. intends to provide a secure ethically sourced manganese supply by exploring and developing its manganese rich deposit near Woodstock New Brunswick, the Battery Hill Project. The Fraser Institute has recently called New Brunswick one of the best mining jurisdictions in Canada, a country known to be mining friendly.

Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC:QB:MNXXF) (FRANKFURT:9SC2) with its head office in Montreal QC, owns 100% of the Battery Hill property project (1,228 hectares) located in New Brunswick Canada. Battery Hill is strategically situated 12 kilometers from the US (Maine) border, near existing infrastructures (power, railways, and roads). It encompasses all or part of five manganese-iron zones, including Iron Ore Hill, Moody Hill, Sharpe Farm, Maple Hill and Wakefield. According to Brian Way’s (2012) master’s thesis on the Woodstock manganese occurrences, that includes Battery Hill, the area “hosts a series of banded iron formations that collectively constitute one of the largest manganese resources in North America, approximately 194,000,000 tons.”

