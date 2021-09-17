New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151186/?utm_source=GNW





By availing of these services, client organizations are often able to reduce expenditure on either customer-premises equipment (CPE) or in-house security specialists while receiving effective security management and 24 x 7 threat monitoring.The analyst categorizes the MSS services along 3 lines:

•Security assets monitoring/management

•Managed threat detection and response

•Other emerging MSSIn 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the economy, and by extension, cybersecurity.



The dramatic change this brought about in business operations also stimulated a digital transformation and drove greater investments in cybersecurity. Factors such as the evolving threat landscape and increasing complexity of the business environment to address security across the information technology (IT), internet of things (IoT), operational technology (OT), and cloud infrastructure, along with the shortage of in-house security professionals and limited security tools to detect and respond to advanced cyber threats will continue to drive the growth of the MSS market in the Asia-Pacific. The analyst estimates that the overall Asia-Pacific MSS market will be worth $5.8 billion by 2025. Japan is the largest market, followed by Australia & New Zealand (ANZ). The Greater China Region (GCR) is projected to be the fastest-growing region at a higher CAGR over the forecast period, followed by India and emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The study also profiles representative MSSPs within a specific market or having a noticeable regional business presence in the Asia-Pacific MSS market.

Author: Amy Lin

