Refinished Bath Solutions Is Enhancing Your Pool With Innovative Solutions

Once that long awaited warm weather arrives it’s time to escape the humidity by relaxing in the pool or spa. But New England weather can be hard on outdoor surfaces and there’s nothing worse than opening the pool only to find peeling sides. It can take weeks to refinish a pool, not to mention the potentially steep costs. Refinished Bath Solutions has the answer – Ekopel 2K. This odorless recasting skin is commonly used for bathtubs but works wonders on pools and outdoor spas as well! Affordable, durable and easy to use, Ekopel 2K will instantly transform a pool so that homeowners can enjoy the warm weather longer.

Pools and spas in New England definitely have it difficult with such harsh winters. That’s why it’s vitally important to use a finish that is durable enough to withstand even the toughest conditions. Ekopel 2K is different from other pool refinishing options that can be labor intensive. Unlike the alternative, Ekopel 2K is a pour on recasting resin which applies a coat 20 times thicker than other refinishes. This thicker coat, when it is applied correctly, will not peel, making it a durable option for pools and hot tubs. Additionally, there is no need to remove existing finishes. Due to the thick coverage, Ekopel 2K is able to easily cover up pre-existing colors with only one coat. Quickly transforming old peeling surfaces into ones that are durable and spotless.

Safety is always important but even more so when it comes to residential pool or spa areas. Slippery surfaces are an accident waiting to happen. Ekopel 2K is non-slip which minimizes risk in pool areas. The kits also comply with the standard DIN EN 71-3, which means they are safe for children and pets. With no toxic odors this eco friendly epoxy is the obvious choice to help ensure the safety of families and guests, so that property owners can enjoy the pool area worry free during the summer months.

Ekopel 2K is an affordable DIY refinishing option that is user friendly and fast acting. Application can take anywhere from 2 to 4 hours and then takes only 24 hours to cure. Once it has cured, homeowners are good to go back to relaxing in their new shiny pool or spa.

Refinished Bath Solutions was founded in 2016 by Patrick Foley. Located in Hollis, NH, the company provides unique refinishing solutions for bathtubs, showers, in-ground pools, spas, sinks, and so much more. With a dedication to the user experience and the environment, the solutions offered by Refinished Bath Solutions are eco and family-friendly with low VOCs. For more information, please visit https://refinishedbathsolutions.com/ or contact the experts by calling (877) 882.2278.



