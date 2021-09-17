New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "State of the Asia-pacific Customer Contact Industry-The Covid-19 Pandemic has Accelerated CX Investments" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151185/?utm_source=GNW





In case of multiple fresh outbreaks, lockdown extensions, and delayed vaccine administration, full recovery will be postponed beyond 2021 (pessimistic scenario).Owing to the ongoing healthcare crisis, some sectors (travel and hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and transportation) are finding it difficult to deliver an excellent customer experience (CX).



The objective of this study is to measure the current use of and the future decision-making behavior of businesses pertaining to information technology (IT), especially in terms of contact center solutions across various industries, business sizes, and regions.Specifically, the study provides data about adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, perceived benefits and concerns, and allocated budgets pertaining to technologies and tools related to contact center/CX management.



The key Asia-Pacific countries covered as part of this research are Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151185/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________