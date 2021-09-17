Global L2+ Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Report 2021 - Competitive Intensity Set to Propel the Market

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global L2+ Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study of the global L2+ market highlights its technology and competitive landscapes. This study also includes analyses of the market's business models, product strategies, and growth opportunities, with forecasts until 2025.
The automotive industry value chain is transitioning from its traditional pyramidal form to one that is flat. Technology companies work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tiered suppliers to develop, validate, supply and integrate advanced driver-assist technologies to enhance the comfort and convenience of the driver in the vehicle.
The L2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market was initially driven by emerging OEMs offering features such as hands-off highway driving assist systems in the US market. The competitive intensity has compelled traditional OEMs to introduce ADAS features by offering hands-off driving features in their L2+ vehicles.
The L2 ADAS market is currently driven by premium and mass-market OEMs, especially their expensive and flagship vehicles that feature ADAS systems such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and lane-keep assist (LKA). These offerings are expected to be updated to L2+ hands-free assists over the three to five years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on L2+ ADAS Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- L2+ Global Sales 2020-2025
- Key Findings - Technology Providers
- Key Findings - System Integrators
- Key Findings - OEMs
- L2+ Ecosystem
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, L2+ ADAS Market
- L2+ ADAS Market Scope of Analysis
- SAE* International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Market Segmentation - ADAS and AD Features by Levels of Autonomy
- L2+ ADAS Segmentation
- Key Competitors for L2+ ADAS Market
- Key Growth Metrics for L2+ ADAS Market
- Growth Drivers for Global L2+ ADAS Market
- Growth Restraints for Global L2+ ADAS Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Global L2+ ADAS Market
- Global L2+ Vehicle Sales Forecast 2020-2025
- Global L2+ Revenue Forecast 2020-2025
- L2+ Market Penetration
- OEM L2+ Deployment Strategy
- Competitive Environment, L2+ ADAS Market
4. Overview, L2+ ADAS Driving System
- Definition
- Reasons for the Introduction of L2+ in the Market
- L2+ Technology Roadmap
- Key Components for the L2+ System
- Typical L2+ Sensor Suite
- L2+ BOM and Pricing Analysis (Tier Is to OEMs)
- L2+ Value Chain
- Case Study - L2+ Value Chain
5. L2+ Solutions - Key Technology Companies
- L2+ Solution - Mobileye
- Mobileye's Approach to L2+ Solution
- L2+ Solution - NVIDIA Drive AutoPilot
- L2+ Solution - Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride
- Competitive Landscape L2+ Solution - Technology Developers
6. L2+ Solutions - Key Tier I Suppliers
- L2+ Solution - ZF
- L2+ Solution - Continental
- L2+ Solution - APTIV
- L2+ Solution - Bosch
- L2+ Solution - Veoneer
- Competitive Landscape L2+ Solutions - Tier I Suppliers
7. L2+ Offerings - Key OEM Profiles
- L2+ ADAS - Nissan ProPILOT 2.0
- Nissan ProPILOT 2.0 - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy
- L2+ ADAS - GM Super Cruise
- GM Super Cruise - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy
- L2+ ADAS - VW Travel Assist
- VW Travel Assist - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy
- L2+ ADAS - Ford BlueCruise
- Ford BlueCruise - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy
- Competitive Landscape, L2+ ADAS - Mass Market OEMs
- Competitive Landscape, L2+ ADAS - Premium OEMs
8. Growth Opportunity Universe, L2+ ADAS Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Hands-free Assisted Driving in the ADAS Market, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Low-cost Long-range LiDAR for the ADAS Market, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Driver Monitoring System Market, 2021
9. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- APTIV
- Bosch
- Continental
- Ford
- GM
- Mobileye
- Nissan
- NVIDIA
- Qualcomm
- Veoneer
- VW
- ZF
