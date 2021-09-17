Global L2+ Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Report 2021 - Competitive Intensity Set to Propel the Market

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global L2+ Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study of the global L2+ market highlights its technology and competitive landscapes. This study also includes analyses of the market's business models, product strategies, and growth opportunities, with forecasts until 2025.

The automotive industry value chain is transitioning from its traditional pyramidal form to one that is flat. Technology companies work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tiered suppliers to develop, validate, supply and integrate advanced driver-assist technologies to enhance the comfort and convenience of the driver in the vehicle.

The L2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market was initially driven by emerging OEMs offering features such as hands-off highway driving assist systems in the US market. The competitive intensity has compelled traditional OEMs to introduce ADAS features by offering hands-off driving features in their L2+ vehicles.

The L2 ADAS market is currently driven by premium and mass-market OEMs, especially their expensive and flagship vehicles that feature ADAS systems such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and lane-keep assist (LKA). These offerings are expected to be updated to L2+ hands-free assists over the three to five years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on L2+ ADAS Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings

L2+ Global Sales 2020-2025

Key Findings - Technology Providers

Key Findings - System Integrators

Key Findings - OEMs

L2+ Ecosystem

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, L2+ ADAS Market

L2+ ADAS Market Scope of Analysis

SAE* International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation

Vehicle Segmentation

Market Segmentation - ADAS and AD Features by Levels of Autonomy

L2+ ADAS Segmentation

Key Competitors for L2+ ADAS Market

Key Growth Metrics for L2+ ADAS Market

Growth Drivers for Global L2+ ADAS Market

Growth Restraints for Global L2+ ADAS Market

Forecast Assumptions, Global L2+ ADAS Market

Global L2+ Vehicle Sales Forecast 2020-2025

Global L2+ Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

L2+ Market Penetration

OEM L2+ Deployment Strategy

Competitive Environment, L2+ ADAS Market

4. Overview, L2+ ADAS Driving System

Definition

Reasons for the Introduction of L2+ in the Market

L2+ Technology Roadmap

Key Components for the L2+ System

Typical L2+ Sensor Suite

L2+ BOM and Pricing Analysis (Tier Is to OEMs)

L2+ Value Chain

Case Study - L2+ Value Chain

5. L2+ Solutions - Key Technology Companies

L2+ Solution - Mobileye

Mobileye's Approach to L2+ Solution

L2+ Solution - NVIDIA Drive AutoPilot

L2+ Solution - Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride

Competitive Landscape L2+ Solution - Technology Developers

6. L2+ Solutions - Key Tier I Suppliers

L2+ Solution - ZF

L2+ Solution - Continental

L2+ Solution - APTIV

L2+ Solution - Bosch

L2+ Solution - Veoneer

Competitive Landscape L2+ Solutions - Tier I Suppliers

7. L2+ Offerings - Key OEM Profiles

L2+ ADAS - Nissan ProPILOT 2.0

Nissan ProPILOT 2.0 - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy

L2+ ADAS - GM Super Cruise

GM Super Cruise - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy

L2+ ADAS - VW Travel Assist

VW Travel Assist - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy

L2+ ADAS - Ford BlueCruise

Ford BlueCruise - Sensor Suite and Vehicle Deployment Strategy

Competitive Landscape, L2+ ADAS - Mass Market OEMs

Competitive Landscape, L2+ ADAS - Premium OEMs

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, L2+ ADAS Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Hands-free Assisted Driving in the ADAS Market, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Low-cost Long-range LiDAR for the ADAS Market, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Driver Monitoring System Market, 2021

9. Next Steps

