Emerging Materials Influence Global Vaccine Packaging: Technology Opportunity Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for not only targeted vaccines but for effective packaging materials that can help maintain their efficacy.With various vaccine formulations being adopted, customized storage conditions during product transport is mandatory.



To distribute COVID-19 vaccines (and others) across the globe without damage or incidence of cross- contamination, packaging products such as bags, vials, ampoules, special freezers, containers, and many others are used. The manufacture of these products requires high strength and performance materials that will outperform conventional materials, which are often unable to meet the vaccine handling standards.



For example, traditional borosilicate glass is prone to breakage and often exhibits delamination issues, thereby impacting drug efficacy. To address these issues, manufacturers are investigating alternative materials such as aluminosilicate glass, which minimizes particulate contamination and crack formation.To cater to global demand of ultra-cold chain requirements needed for COVID-19 vaccine storage and transport, innovations such as phase-changing materials and smart materials are being tested for manufacturing qualified freezers and containers. Additionally, use of smart packaging can help ensure supply chain transparency with added security.Sustainability is a major trend that is also influencing the vaccine packaging domain. To minimize packaging waste and its adverse impact on the environment, manufacturers are looking at compostable and biodegradable secondary packaging options, such as shipping coolers derived from plant sources or recyclable content. Overall, stakeholders across the vaccine packaging value chain use various strategies to develop materials for primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging that will ensure the efficacy and effectiveness of vaccines and other pharmaceutical excipients. This research on the market for global vaccine packaging will answer the following questions:What are the emerging materials that are gaining prominence for vaccine packaging?What are the factors driving research efforts and innovations in materials for vaccine packaging?What are the key stakeholder activities that are targeted towards adoption of emerging materials?What are the growth opportunities for emerging materials in vaccine packaging?

