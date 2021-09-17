Pandemic Leads to Surge in Demand for Nurses According to Data from Staffing Firms, Elmhurst University Offers A Solution

Elmhurst, IL, USA , Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data gleaned from healthcare staffing firms show a growing demand for nurses. A look at job postings from the past five months show that the demand for temporary nurse positions more than tripled from their regular rate, the highest many hospitals have seen in decades. In places with severe pandemic conditions, demand is as much as five times higher. All of this points to a need for more qualified nurses, and that's where an accelerated BSN online program, like the one offered by Elmhurst University, can help address the growing need.

The accelerated nursing program online offered by Elmhurst University is one answer to what many hospital administrators need: more nurses with an interest and passion for helping others. That's why many employment experts concur that now would be the best time for anyone looking for a more stable career to enter the market as a nurse provided they have the required qualifications.

Readers can find more information about Elmhurst University's ABSN program at https://onlinedegrees.elmhurst.edu/programs/accelerated-bsn-online

A representative for Elmhurst University stated, "Anyone who holds a bachelor's degree in any field from a regionally accredited U.S. college or a university can apply to our ABSN program. Our program is almost entirely online, and we train people to become fully functioning nurses in the shortest time possible. The program ensures that we train the most competent nursing staff that's ready to go out and serve the community." She added, "Now is possibly the best time for anyone to get into nursing because there is so much opportunity out there. Unlike in the past, most of our students can get placed within a couple of days and start working as paid nurses a week after graduating."

About the University:

Elmhurst University is one of the leading providers of a distance Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program. Nurses in this accelerated program can earn a nursing degree in slightly more than a year. The program prepares students to take the NCLEX-RN examination upon graduating to become licensed professional nurses.

