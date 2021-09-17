Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Countdown to the Chinese Century: Global Guide to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An economic encyclopedia to the Belt and Road and future of the global economy. An introductory overview emphatically explains the Belt and Road from trade and infrastructure construction, to philosophy, outcomes, corridors, cooperation, finance, and selected country profiles.

Each region is then extensively explored from Asia to Latin America in a country-by-country guide with project analyses such as Egypt and the New Cairo and Malaysia and the Forest City as the construction of smart cities occur globally from Chinese technology. The rise of a wider Asian Century and the new world economic order is outlined and why not just India and Indonesia will radically redefine global business activity but also Brazil and Mexico in Latin America and Nigeria and Egypt in Africa.

Individual projections for GDP growth between 2021 and 2025 are included as well as GDP rankings in 2030 and 2050 and specific BRI contributions to 2040 GDP which will be over $10 billion for 56 countries as global GDP is increased by $7.1 trillion annually. The Belt and Road will be the most transformational event in global history and this comprehensive guide is for any CEO, investment banker, entrepreneur, market analyst, venture capitalist, and businessperson that wants to help make history.

