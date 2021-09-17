Verit Advisors, LLC® Adds Principal Susan A. Hoesly

Chicago, IL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors, LLC® is pleased to announce that Susan A. Hoesly has joined the firm as a Principal. Ms. Hoesly will support our growth, focusing on a wide range of transactions and advisory services including ESOPs, Debt Capital Markets, M&A, Restructuring, and Board Advisory Services for middle market companies.

Mary Josephs commented, “We are excited with the addition of Susan to the Verit team and feel she will quickly contribute to Verit’s continued growth and success. Susan brings a unique combination of outstanding credentials, strong leadership skills, excellent deal experience and character that complements what we are building at Verit Advisors.”

Prior to joining Verit, Ms. Hoesly worked at William Blair as a Vice President and prior to that was at Lazard and The Travelers Companies. Ms. Hoesly graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a BBA and earned her MBA at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She also holds FINRA Series 63 and 79 licenses. Ms. Hoesly is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, M&A, debt capital markets, valuation and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.