Official Chris Farley NFTs Drop Today

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MORE Management, LLC and Farley Entertainment, Inc. today announced the first officially authorized Chris Farley NFT collection on the Open Sea platform.



The collection is available at (https://opensea.io/collection/chrisfarleyofficialnft).

The Farley collection includes digital art inspired by Chris in some of his most iconic roles including a 1 of 1 Matt Foley, scenes from the classic comedy movie Tommy Boy as well as his roles in the iconic blockbuster Wayne’s World and the Adam Sandler classic Billy Madison. The drop is rounded out by art that reimagines Chris’ Chicago Bears loving super fan character from Saturday Night Live.

Official Chris Farley NFT Collection consists of:

Matt Foley (1 of 1)

Da Bears (Limited to 5 editions)

Chris at Work (Limited to 20 editions)

Bus Driver Chris (Limited to 25 editions)

Chris Farley Security (Limited to 50 editions)

Chris Farley (Limited to 75 editions)



The collection is limited to a total 175 pieces to ensure collectability. The sale will be open from September 17 until September 23, 2021. Prices begin at $0.05 ETH and the 1 of 1 Matt Foley is being sold via auction with the minimum bid being .5 ETH.

Anyone who purchases 5 of the 6 will receive an unpublished Chris Farley NFT via airdrop. The winner of the Matt Foley auction will receive two unpublished Chris Farley NFTs.

The art was created by emerging Atlanta area artist Edward Dinzole with oversight from Chris’ brother Kevin Farley. More Management, LLC develops NFTs for celebrities, famous brands, and professional athletes.

About MORE

Founded in 2016, MORE developed the first cryptocurrency based membership club. MORE members have access to private areas in nightlife venues around the world. MORE also has pop ups at major events for its members. MORE has recently begun to create and market NFTs with interesting brands and personalities. The foundation of MORE is the MORE token that trades on the Bittrex exchange.

