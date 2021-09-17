New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military 3D & 4D Printing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151323/?utm_source=GNW



Investment in Modernization of the Defense Sector



The military and defence sector seeks investment in on-demand technologies such as 3D printing to manufacture parts and complex components to keep their fleet operational. Technological advancement in several sectors that have current or future applications in the military & defence is expected to move at a rapid pace over the coming years. Although countries such as the U.S., China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, France and the UK among others have the strongest military in the world, they need to keep up with technological advancements to be future-ready and secure. Ageing fleets has led to challenges in securing spare/replacement parts due to supply chain inefficiencies which are in turn expected to boost demand for 3D printers in the defence sector.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W, and U are discussed in this report.



Military 3D & 4D Printing: By Material

. Plastic

. Metal

. Ceramic

. Others



Military 3D & 4D Printing: By Application

. Airborne

. Land

. Naval



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:

. North America

. U.S.

. Canada

. Mexico

. Europe

. United Kingdom

. Germany

. Russia

. Spain

. Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

. China

. India

. Japan

. Indonesia

. Australia

. Rest of Asia Pacific

. Middle East & Africa

. UAE

. Saudi Arabia

. South Africa

. Iran

. Rest of Middle East

. South America

. Brazil

. Argentina

. Colombia

. Rest of South America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the military 3D & 4D printing market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Stratasys Ltd.

. 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. (BEAMIT Group)

. Engineering and Manufacturing Services, Inc. (EMS)

. Norsk Titanium AS

. Nano Dimensions Ltd.

. ExOne Company

. 3D Systems Corporation

. EOS Gmbh

. Arcam AB (GE Additive)

. American Elements Corporation

. Javelin Technologies Inc.

. Artec Europe S. a. r. l.

. Markforged, Inc.

. Optomec Inc.

. Fracktal Works Private Limited



