Global DDoS Mitigation Market Report 2021: Analytics, AI and ML Power the Next Generation of DDoS Mitigation Solutions

Some of the key growth opportunities in the Global DDoS mitigation market are driven by the growing instances of DDoS in the last few years and the significant impact that these attacks can have on the companies.

The use of automation helps companies enhance DDoS mitigation capabilities and the emergence of solutions strengthened by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, and machine learning will help them to future-proof DDoS mitigation.

Providers are looking to augment their solutions with new business models, capabilities and educating clients about best practices to enhance outcomes. COVID-19 challenged the status quo in digital transformation, and remote working exposed corporate networks to a multitude of threats. As enterprises cope with business continuity challenges, the DDoS mitigation market is poised for a significant growth.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), among the most common hacker attacks, overwhelms network hosts with invalid requests from 'distributed' sources, leading to legitimate requests being lost or ignored in the ensuing melee. Everything connected to the internet is a potential target for DDoS attacks and may focus on websites, ISPs, servers, and applications. Similarly, attack sources include hacked web servers, routers, as well as private and public IoT devices.

In a business environment where Cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises, the challenges are accentuated by constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats, and the lack of resources. DDoS is no different as enterprises struggle to maintain a robust security profile in view of high complexity, siloes, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among different systems.

Enterprises prioritizing digital transformation have to deal with an increase in complexity and vulnerability of IT and communication infrastructures. Multi-cloud infrastructure enhances cost efficiencies, computing capabilities, compliance and performance, and the risk of DDoS attacks. The DDoS decisions that CISO's face today include (but are not limited to) understanding the normal traffic and anomalies, selecting the right vendors, and ensuring that responsibilities are assigned internally.

In addition to delving deeper into DDoS solutions and products, key industry participants, vertical, regional, and technology trends, the research explores strategic imperatives, growth environment, and growth opportunities. Company profiles of DDoS solution providers highlight their offerings, innovations, growth and technology roadmaps.

