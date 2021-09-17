New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151322/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive OTA Market-our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues



The Automotive OTA solutions evaluate the technology solutions essential to the wireless vehicle software updates and applications. The appetite for autonomous vehicles and vehicle ADAS and safety systems sound to grow over the forecast period, majorly driven by government regulations. The Automotive OTA developments showcase a promising picture for the future growth in advanced car technology and applications. Regulatory organizations and governments across the regions have been working together to ensure that security becomes a key focus area for automakers. With worldwide demand increasing for connected cars and multiple vehicle features, the last couple of years have been tough for the overall automotive industry with vehicle sales went down. With software or firmware updates over the air, vehicle manufacturers and OEMs ensure that vehicles are always state of the art with advanced technologies. SOTA and FOTA secure mobility by allowing the innovative technology to optimize the vehicle without requiring a visit to the repair shop.

. Continental AG acquiring a minority stake in the German-US start-up Recogni, to enhance its play in the new chip architecture for object recognition in real-time based on artificial intelligence (AI).

. NVIDIA has launched NVIDIA DRIVE Atlan, a next-generation AI-enabled processor which can be used for autonomous vehicles.

. The company has updated its CarCure app to offer the auto repair industry a lifeline that gives their shop the vitality that the pandemic has made difficult to obtain.

. The company has introduced Jacinto 7 processor platform to fuel the next generation of autonomy, which will allow automobile designers and manufacturers to create better ADAS technology and gateway systems for better communication.



. A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Automotive OTA market from 2021 to 2031.

. An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the companies in the automotive OTA industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets

. An informed forecast of the sales of 4 regions -North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & LAMEA and 16 individual countries -Australia, Argentina, United States, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Italy, France, Spain, South Africa and Brazil.

. A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the automotive OTA market.

. Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest strategies, agreements and product developments



Leading companies profiled in the report

. Airbiquity

. Cohda Wireless

. Continental AG

. Robert Bosch GmBH

. NIVIDIA Corporation

. NXP Semiconductors

. Aptiv LLC

. Infineon Technologies AG

. Harman International

. Texas Instruments

. Intel Corporation

. ATS Advanced Telematics Systems GnbH

. Fujitsu Ltd.

. Microsoft Corporation

. Garmin Ltd.

. Autonet Mobile Inc.



