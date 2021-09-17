New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western European Wine Sector to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151147/?utm_source=GNW

4%. Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH made up 1.8%, with presence in the sparkling wine and still wine categories. It was followed by Accolade Wines (1.7%), Pernod Ricard (1.5%), Les Grands Chais de France (1.3%), and Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited (1.1%). Private labels held a 21.9% volume share of overall sales. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western European wine sector in 2020, with a volume share of 45.9% followed by food & drinks specialists, which accounted for a volume share of 27.2% in 2020. Glass was the most used pack material in the Western European wine sector in 2020, accounting for a volume share of 87.6%. It was followed by paper & board with 11.7% share.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European wine sector, analyzing data from 20 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-Potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various wine by category across high-potential countries in Western Europe. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Western Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling wine manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Western Europe. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Western Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western Europe wine sector in 2020. It covers the following distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, convenience stores, on-premise, department stores, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other retailers.

- Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack liters) of wine.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Western European wine sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.

- This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151147/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________