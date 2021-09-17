Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 for Multilateral Organizations, Bilateral Single Government Agency, & Non-governmental

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the voluntary health organizations market are Mercy Ships, American Heart Association, Angelwood, Valley Aids Council, March of Dimes, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, American Lung Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association, and Center Industries, AccessCNY.



The global voluntary health organizations market is expected to grow from $46.28 billion in 2020 to $47.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $63.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The voluntary health organizations market consists of sales of voluntary health services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in raising funds for health-related research such as disease prevention (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and others), health education, and patient services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Introduction to online fundraising is gaining popularity in the voluntary health organizations market. Major players operating in the industry are highly focused on introducing digital philanthropy which is widely favorable among donors (and the non-profits they support). For instance, non-profits have reported a 77% increase in online revenue over the past 5 years with email messaging driving 13% of online giving. Also, in 2018, 8.5% of overall fundraising was received through online channels. On average, non-profits raised $1.77 through Facebook for every $100 of total online revenue in 2018.



The voluntary health organizations market covered in this report is segmented by mode of donation into online donation; offline donation. It is also segmented by organization type into multilateral organizations; bilateral single government agency; non-governmental.



In August 2020, Cone Health, a not-for-profit health care network serving people in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, and surrounding counties, planned to merge with Sentara Healthcare. With the merger of Sentara Healthcare, Cone Health plans to create a combined organization with a unique value-based approach that is focused on keeping people healthy and well, while providing high-quality, accessible, and affordable health care in more ways and more places. Sentara Healthcare is a US-based not-for-profit health system company operating in North Carolina and Virginia, with 12 hospitals, outpatient care centers, imaging centers, and more.



Increased voluntary contributions are expected to drive the demand for the voluntary health organizations market. Voluntary health organizations generate their revenue primarily from voluntary contributions from the general public, which are to be used for general or specific purposes that are connected with health, welfare, or community services.

For instance, the total voluntary contributions to the WHO (World Health Organization) in 2018 amounted to $2.2 billion. Additionally, WHO received $615 million in 2018 for the outbreak and crisis response. Therefore, a growing number of voluntary contributions from the general public are predicted to fuel the demand for the voluntary health organizations market.



High administrative costs associated with voluntary health organizations are limiting the growth of the voluntary health organizations market. Voluntary health organizations require funds to keep their organization running. A percent of the amount received through funding is spent on staff, IT services (associated with proper infrastructure and operations), building utilities, legal services, other office supplies, and maintenance. Each organization allocates a percent to administrative costs.

However, in some cases, the high administrative costs indicate fraud or unwarranted expenditures by some organizations. Most of the donors would prefer to see their philanthropic donations go directly to an organization's core mission, rather than to administrative expenses, and such high and unwarranted expenditures would affect their willingness to donate. Therefore, the high administrative costs associated with voluntary health organizations are likely to hinder the voluntary health organizations' market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Characteristics



3. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Voluntary Health Organizations



5. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market, Segmentation by Mode of Donation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online Donation

Offline Donation

6.2. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market, Segmentation by Organization Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Multilateral Organizations

Bilateral Single Government Agency

Non-governmental

7. Voluntary Health Organizations Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Mercy Ships

American Heart Association

Angelwood

Valley Aids Council

March of Dimes

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association

American Lung Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Center Industries

AccessCNY

American College Of Cardiology Foundation

American Diabetes Association

Arizona Partnership For Immunization

Arc Of Nepa

Acadiana Concern For Aids Relief

Mains'l California

Maui Family YMCA

Parkview Huntington Family Young Men's Christian Association

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcuphr