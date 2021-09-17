BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Appointment of Anthony Laud as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, wishes to announce that it has appointed Anthony Laud as its Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective immediately. Mr. Laud will replace Mr. Matt Watters, whom has acted as interim CFO.



Mr. Laud holds a Bachelor of Science (Accounting & Finance) from Birmingham University UK, ACMA from the UK Institute of Chartered Management Accountants (reciprocal agreement with CPA). He has 15+ years’ experience in financial and strategic leadership roles. Currently, Mr. Laud is the principal of AJLaud Financial Consulting Ltd. through which he advises numerous cannabis licensed producers and processers. Mr. Laud spent a number of years at Ernst & Young LLP in the UK before moving into financial leadership roles in the Canadian telecom market.

Mr. Laud is a financial executive, consultant, and strategist to private and public companies in cannabis, telecom and technology industries in both Canada and the United States. In prior roles, Mr. Laud has successfully led acquisitions, mergers, licensing deals and fundraising initiatives in the cannabis industry. As CFO for CRFT, Anthony will initially be focused on fund-raising initiatives and work to build enhanced capabilities, focusing on elevating the profile of Canadian craft cannabis and early-stage psilocybin.

Matthew Watters, CEO of CRFT, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the BC Craft team as CFO. Anthony is a seasoned executive that brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the craft cannabis market.”

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

CRFT , a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market;

, a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market; Medcann Health Products , a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC;

, a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC; Feelwell Brands , a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and

, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and AVA Pathways, a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

BC Craft works with local artists cross-sector and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

