Nexters Inc to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 22, 2021

MOSCOW, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended June 30, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.



Nexters will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time, 3:00 p.m. London time) the same day.

We recommend to use the dial-in option only if you would like to ask questions. In this case please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time and clearly state the requested information. For listen only mode, please use the webcast link. The earnings release can be accessed through our website at https://investor.nexters.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on our website.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:

Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928000 UK (toll free): 08003767922 UK (local): 08445718892 USA (toll free): 18669661396 USA (local): 16315107495 Russian Federation (toll free): 81080023575011 Russian Federation (local): 4952499849 Conference ID: 2869155

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ukhausb

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Roman Safiyulin | Investor Relations Officer

r.safiyulin@nexters.com

Media

Andrey Akimov | Chief Communications Officer

aa@nexters.com

About Nexters