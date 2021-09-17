Global Micro Mobile Data Center Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the micro mobile data center market are Schneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Eaton Corporation, Panduit Corp., Zellabox, Hitachi, Ltd, Vertiv Co, Canovate Group, IBM, Instant Data Centers, LLC, Dataracks, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and Hanley Energy.



The global micro mobile data center market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2020 to $3.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $7.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20.0%.



The micro mobile data center market consists of sales of micro mobile data center services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that comprise a complete data center infrastructure in a single space. The micro mobile data center is a self-contained infrastructure solution that combines the storage, processing, and networking elements needed to operate indoor and outdoor operations in a secure computing environment. Micro mobile data centers are available in standardized prefabricated dimensions, allowing data center owners to save both money and time when compared to the traditional way of erecting data centers.



The main types of rack units (RU) in the micro mobile data center are up to 20 RU, 20 RU to 40 RU, and above 40 RU. The 25RU Cabinet is jam-packed with features that make rack equipment installation and servicing a breeze. The different sizes of organizations include small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

It is used in the instant data center, remote office and branch office, edge computing and is implemented in retail and e-commerce, education, BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, government and defense, energy and utilities, others.



North America was the largest region in the micro mobile data center market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the micro mobile data center market. Major companies operating in the micro mobile data center sector are focused on developing technological solutions for micro mobile data centers to provide more cooling in less space, making it ideal for industries such as retail, finance, health care, light manufacturing, and education.



In March 2019, Colo provider ScaleMatrix, a US-based company that provides reliable, secure, and compliant cloud services, colocation, backup, and managed IT services from high-density data centers acquired Instant Data Centers for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, ScaleMatrix plans to aggressively expand its data center and cabinet technology businesses. Instant Data Centers (formerly Elliptical Mobile Solutions) is a US-based micro modular data center company.



The increasing demand for cloud services applications in several industries such as manufacturing, education, finance, automotive is expected to propel the growth of the micro mobile data center market in the coming years. Businesses may do a wide range of tasks on the cloud, with providers such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and others offering a wide range of services to their customers.

A cloud data service is a virtualized data center. To protect user data during outages and other problems, the cloud provider does regular maintenance and updates, frequently owning numerous micro data centers in multiple geographic regions. Therefore, the Increasing demand for cloud services applications drives the growth of the micro mobile data center market.



The countries covered in the micro mobile data center market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Companies Mentioned

Schneider Electric SE

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Eaton Corporation

Panduit Corp.

Zellabox

Hitachi, Ltd

Vertiv Co

Canovate Group

IBM

Instant Data Centers LLC

Dataracks

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Hanley Energy

