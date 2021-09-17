Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Philips Healthcare; Hitachi Medical Systems; Fujifilm Holdings; Siemens Healthcare and GE Healthcare.

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major companies in the diagnostic imaging equipment market include Philips Healthcare; Hitachi Medical Systems; Fujifilm Holdings; Siemens Healthcare and GE Healthcare.



The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is expected to grow from $39.44 billion in 2020 to $43.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $52.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The diagnostic imaging equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic imaging equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce diagnostic imaging equipment used in diagnosis of various diseases.

The market is segmented into x-ray systems devices and equipment; ultrasound systems devices and equipment; computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment; magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment; cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment; nuclear imaging devices and equipment.



North America was the largest region in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.



Portable diagnostic equipment is expected to be a fast growing segment, and competitors are focusing on developing new and innovative portable equipment during the forecast period. Owing to their ease of use and point-of-care applications, their adoption rates are steadily increasing not only for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals, but also as a part of homecare organizations.

There is also a growing need for portable devices in the emergency care units for easy and quick usage, faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Some of the well-known products include Samsung Electronics' 32-SLICE CT scanner, Brain Biosciences' CERPET portable PET scanner, Siemens Healthcare's Mobilett mira max portable X-ray systems and Sonosite's MicroMaxx portable ultrasound system.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Diagnostic Imaging Equipment



9. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

X-Ray Systems Devices and Equipment

Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices and Equipment

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment

Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Equipment

Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment

11.2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

11.3. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by Type of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Public

Private

11.4. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Instruments/Equipment

Disposables

12. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Metrics

12.1. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

Fujifilm Holdings

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sse4l