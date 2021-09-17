The Global Biopolymers Market is expected to grow by 1294.13 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopolymers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611124/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the volatility in crude oil prices and increased demand for environment-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. In addition, volatility in crude oil prices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The biopolymers market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The biopolymers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Packaging and food services sector

• Agriculture and horticulture sector

• Consumer goods sector

• Automotive sector

• Others



By Type

• PLA

• Bio-PE

• Bio-PET

• PHA

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the strict environment regulations and policies as one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymers market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biopolymers market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Danimer Scientific, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, NatureWorks LLC, and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the biopolymers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

